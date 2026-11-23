The Milwaukee Brewers had a fantastic 2026 season that saw them finish as World Series champions.

Now, the Brewers are in the middle of an important offseason as they look to build off their incredible campaign.

Yet, with the offseason now heating up, a former Brewers pitcher has signed with the New York Yankees.

Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Signs With Yankees

A former Brewers pitcher is heading to the Bronx.

This is because former Brewers pitcher Brent Suter has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Yankees.

“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter,” Passan posted on X.

Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2026

Suter signing with the Yankees comes after he had a 3-2 record, a 3.36 ERA, and 78 strikeouts this past season split between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.

The 11-year MLB veteran should now be a solid part of New York’s bullpen as they look for better results in 2027.

Looking at Suter’s Time With the Brewers

Suter spent each of his first seven MLB seasons with the Brewers from 2016 to 2022.

In 196 games over seven seasons with Milwaukee, Suter posted a 36-19 record, a 3.51 ERA, and 338 strikeouts.

Suter also had an ERA under 4.00 in six out of his seven seasons with the Brewers. Thus, he was a solid pitcher for Milwaukee.