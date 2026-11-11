Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 2-Year MLB Veteran Outfielder

The Milwaukee Brewers had a completely dominant 2026 season.

The Brewers had the best record in baseball and then went on to win the World Series. Thus, there is no question that this was an incredible year for Milwaukee.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Brewers have parted ways with one of their depth outfielders.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Outfielder

The Brewers have moved on from one of their minor league outfielders.

This is because Milwaukee has released outfielder Jacob Hurtubise in an early offseason move.

“LF Jacob Hurtubise elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Hurtubise hitting the free agent market comes after he split this season between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. In 88 minor league games in 2026, he posted zero home runs, 21 stolen bases, 28 RBI, and a .258 batting average.

Hurtubise did not appear in an MLB game with the Brewers this campaign.

Looking at Hurtubise’s MLB Career

While Hurtubise did not appear in a major league game this season, he has some MLB experience.

He played two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. In 41 career MLB games, he has posted one double, one triple, two stolen bases, four RBI, and a .167 batting average.

With Hurtubise having some MLB experience, it would not be surprising if he is able to land another job after hitting the free agent market. He could be a decent pickup for a team that is looking for more outfielder depth for their Triple-A club.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up signing after being released by the Brewers from here.