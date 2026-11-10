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Milwaukee Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfielder in Surprise Move

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Milwaukee Brewers v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 05: Luis Matos #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series this year and are now entering a big offseason.

After winning it all, the Brewers have some decisions to make with their roster this offseason. Thus, it could end up being a busy winter in Milwaukee.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, the Brewers have parted ways with one of their young outfielders in a surprising move.

Milwaukee Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfielder

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 07: Luis Matos #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers breaks his bat during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Brewers have released outfielder Luis Matos as they kick off their offseason.

RF Luis Matos elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Matos becoming a free agent comes after he had a .200 batting average in nine games for the Brewers this season.

Matos primarily spent this season with Triple-A Nashville, though. In 67 games with the Triple-A club, he posted five home runs, 36 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a .234 batting average.

Matos could generate some interest in free agency this offseason. This is because he is still young and is a former MLB top prospect.

Looking at Matos’ MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – APRIL 23: Luis Matos #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers dives into home to score against the Detroit Tigers on a double by Blake Perkins in the seventh inning at Comerica Park on April 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

While Matos is only 24 years old, he already has four years of MLB experience on his resume.

In 187 career games split between the San Francisco Giants and Brewers, Matos has posted 15 home runs, 27 doubles, 61 RBI, and a .230 batting average.

Matos’ best MLB season was his rookie year with the Giants in 2023. In 76 games with San Francisco that campaign, he posted two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .250 batting average.

Teams looking for more outfield depth could consider taking a chance on Matos. He is still young enough that he could improve. Thus, it will be interesting to see where he will end up, now that his time with the Brewers organization has passed.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfielder in Surprise Move

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