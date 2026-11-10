Milwaukee Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfielder in Surprise Move

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series this year and are now entering a big offseason.

After winning it all, the Brewers have some decisions to make with their roster this offseason. Thus, it could end up being a busy winter in Milwaukee.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, the Brewers have parted ways with one of their young outfielders in a surprising move.

Milwaukee Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfielder

The Brewers have released outfielder Luis Matos as they kick off their offseason.

“RF Luis Matos elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Matos becoming a free agent comes after he had a .200 batting average in nine games for the Brewers this season.

Matos primarily spent this season with Triple-A Nashville, though. In 67 games with the Triple-A club, he posted five home runs, 36 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a .234 batting average.

Matos could generate some interest in free agency this offseason. This is because he is still young and is a former MLB top prospect.

Looking at Matos’ MLB Career

While Matos is only 24 years old, he already has four years of MLB experience on his resume.

In 187 career games split between the San Francisco Giants and Brewers, Matos has posted 15 home runs, 27 doubles, 61 RBI, and a .230 batting average.

Matos’ best MLB season was his rookie year with the Giants in 2023. In 76 games with San Francisco that campaign, he posted two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .250 batting average.

Teams looking for more outfield depth could consider taking a chance on Matos. He is still young enough that he could improve. Thus, it will be interesting to see where he will end up, now that his time with the Brewers organization has passed.