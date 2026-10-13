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Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 1st-Round Pick Will Become A Free Agent This Winter

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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on August 01, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers have the day off.

They currently own a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Most recently, the Brewers won by a score of 7-4 on Monday night in Wisconsin.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “FINAL: Brewers 7, Dodgers 4 Milwaukee takes a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. The Brewers are everything we thought they were. It’s a menacing, delightful brand of baseball. The Dodgers are in rough shape. They haven’t hit. Didn’t win a Yamamoto start. Much to fix, little time to fix it.”

Ex-Brewers 1st-Round Pick Will Become A Free Agent

GettyTrent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC.

With the Brewers in the middle of a deep run, it’s worth noting that one of their former players (Trent Grisham) is set to become a free agent this winter.

He has been with the New York Yankees for the last three years.

That said, Grisham (who made $22 million this year) had a very disappointing year.

There is a wide expectation that he will not be back in the Bronx.

Looking At Grisham’s Milwaukee Stint

GettyTrent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers scores on a Ryan Braun single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Brewers (out of high school).

He spent his rookie season in Milwaukee.

That year (2019), Grisham batted .231 with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 51 games.

GettyTrent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park on August 14, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers then traded him to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on November 27, 2019): “San Diego Padres traded Player To Be Named Later, LHP Eric Lauer and 2B Luis Urias to Milwaukee Brewers for RF Trent Grisham and RHP Zach Davies.”

Looking At Grisham’s Entire Career

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees walks during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Grisham has also spent time with the San Diego Padres over eight total seasons in the MLB.

In 2024, he helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

The 29-year-old will be an intriguing free agent.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Milwaukee Brewers 1st-Round Pick Will Become A Free Agent This Winter

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