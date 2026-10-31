New York Yankees 7-Year Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

With the MLB offseason in full swing following the Milwaukee Brewers‘ World Series championship, 155 players officially became free agents.

One of those players is a former New York Yankees catcher who played for the team for seven years.

Former New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series

Ex-Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is officially an MLB free agent.

He played for the Yankees from 2017-23. He spent the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

Looking at Former New York Yankees Catcher Kyle Higashioka

The Yankees selected Higashioka in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Higashioka made his MLB debut with New York in 2017.

In his seven years with the Yankees, Higashioka posted 1.0 bWAR and a .210/.253/.394 slash line with 40 home runs and 121 RBI over 314 games.

He went 5-for-26 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in nine postseason games for New York.

The Yankees traded Higashikoa to the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto deal.

The catcher posted 1.4 bWAR and a .220/.263/.476 slash line with 17 home runs and 45 RBI for San Diego in 2024.

He went 5-for-19 with three home runs, a double, one walk and five RBI in the 2024 playoffs.

After the 2024 season, Higashioka signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Rangers.

In his first season with Texas, Higashioka posted 1.5 bWAR and a .693 OPS with 11 home runs and 47 RBI over 94 games.

This year, the catcher posted 0.7 bWAR and a .676 OPS with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 56 games.