The New York Yankees have now missed out on multiple free agent opportunities.

Their latest losses were Adrian Morejon, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Alex Vesia, who signed with the New York Mets.

With this in mind, it’s time to further explore the trade market and target some top names.

Yankees Insider Still Suggests Landing Corey Seager

According to Thomas Harrigan and Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, New York still has an opportunity to acquire Corey Seager from the Texas Rangers.

“A trade for Corey Seager, which could include a move to third base, is another possibility. The Rangers shortstop was reportedly on the Yankees’ radar earlier this offseason, though he holds a full no-trade clause and has five years left on his 10-year, $325 million deal.”

Seager is a longtime MLB veteran, but this hypothetical has created quite a stir. Landing an injury-prone star approaching his age-33 season comes with significant risk.

Taking Stock of Seager’s Journey Through the Big Leagues

Seager has logged five years with the Rangers, but his first seven years were spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a combined 12 seasons playing on the big stage.

The Dodgers selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. He made his debut on Sept. 3, 2015.

He signed with Texas in December 2021 as a free agent.

Since kicking off his professional career, Seager has secured three Silver Slugger awards, two World Series titles and five MLB All-Star selections.

During his 2026 regular season, he slashed .227/.312/.424 with a .736 OPS and 20 homers through 102 games.

He posted 16 doubles and 51 RBIs.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he was hitting .271/.373/.487 with a .860 OPS and 21 home runs through 102 games.

Nonetheless, there’s always a chance Seager will stay with the Rangers, but there’s a surplus of rumors floating out there.

The momentum has been minimal, but it doesn’t take much for things to heat up in the trade market.