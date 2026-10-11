Phillies Front Office Member Rejects Athletics Job, Will Stay in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies got a win inside their front office. President of Business Operations Sam Fuld has rejected an offer from the Athletics to make him their new President of Baseball Operations.

Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported the decision. The Athletic would later confirm the initial report.

“Sam Fuld was offered the A’s job as president of baseball operations but declined to take it and has withdrawn from consideration, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote. “Fuld, who was previously GM of Philadelphia, will remain in his current role as president of business operations for the Phillies.”

It’s a bit surprising when anyone turns down a possible promotion. However, given the current circumstances for the A’s, including that they’re still playing in a Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento for the time being, it may not have seemed like a prudent career move for Fuld. After all, staying in Philadelphia and continuing to find success there should continue to open up new opportunities.

What to Know About Sam Fuld of the Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies President of Business Operations Sam Fuld is well-respected around MLB for his blend of time as a player and in the business world. That, when combined with getting mentored by Dave Dombrowski, has made the 44 year old a name to watch in front office circles.

Fuld played his college baseball at Stanford, earning a degree in economics while also being an All-American athlete. Eventually, he would become a 10th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2004 MLB Draft. Fuld signed for a $25,000 signing bonus. In 2007, Fuld would be called up to the majors, making his debut with the Cubs in September.

Fuld would stay with the Cubs organization through the 2010 season. From there, the journeyman bounced around baseball, with a stop with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins. He also had two stints as a player with the Athletics. He wouldn’t play in the majors following the 2015 season, battling a rotator cuff injury, before retiring following the 2017 season.

The same month that Fuld retired, he was hired by the Phillies. Under then-manager Gabe Kapler, he became the team’s major league player information coordinator. At the time, he looked like a future manager, and even interviewed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Amid numerous rumors, the Phillies promoted him in 2020 to being their general manager and he has since transitioned into being their President of Business Operations. He has also now earned an MBA from Penn’s Wharton School.

The Phillies Have Work To Do

The Phillies are, objectively, in a better situation than the A’s. Still, there’s plenty of work for them to do this offseason.

That starts with finding a new manager. The Phillies moved on from Rob Thomson during the regular season. They’ve also twice been rejected by Alex Cora now. That’s sent them back to the drawing board, looking for someone who shares a vision with the front office.

Then, the roster itself needs an overhaul. Both the bullpen and the office abandoned the Phillies when they needed them the most this season. Worse, several contracts that the Phillies have are looking worse and worse as time goes on. That’s led to rumors that both Trea Turner and Bryce Harper could be shopped.

All of this is coming in an offseason that’s expected to have a lockout and extended CBA negotiations. So, in some respects, it’s a major win to not lose a key figure from the front office, like Fuld.