Seven-year Philadelphia Phillies first/third baseman Alec Bohm has reportedly signed with a new team.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Bohm, a 2024 All-Star, has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3B/1B Alec Bohm Signs With Kansas City Royals

“Source: Alec Bohm and the Royals are in agreement,” Morosi wrote on X.

It’s a two-year, $20 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“Free-agent third baseman Alec Bohm in agreement with Royals on a two-year, $20M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal wrote on X. “First with agreement: @JonMorosi.

Bohm spent his entire big-league career with the Phillies before signing with the Royals. He made his MLB debut in 2020.

Looking at New Royals 1B/3B Alec Bohm

The Phillies selected Bohm withe the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University.

He had an outstanding rookie season in 2020, slashing .338/.400/.481 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 23 RBI in the COVID-19-shortened season.

Bohm took a major step back after his rookie campaign, posting -1.2 bWAR in 2021, 0.9 bWAR in 2022 and 0.5 bWAR in 2023.

Bohm had the best full season of his career in 2024, posting 2.8 bWAR and a .280/.332/.448 slash line 15 home runs, 44 doubles and 97 RBI. He represented the Phillies in that year’s All-Star Game.

Bohm had a solid season at the plate in 2025, slashing .287/.331/.409, then had a rough year in 2026, posting -0.2 bWAR and a .249/.315/.383 slash line.

The Royals’ new corner infielder has plenty of postseason experience. In 41 playoff games dating back to 2022, Bohm has slashed .234/.331/.362 with three home runs, nine doubles and 17 RBI.

He had a remarkable performance in this year’s Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves, going 4-for-12 with a double, three RBI and a go-ahead, extra-innings home run in Game 2.

Defensively, Bohm isn’t great at third base, posting -10 Defensive Runs Saved at the position this year. He’s much better at first base, recording +1 DRS at first last season.

After trading third baseman Maikel Garcia, the Royals likely plan to use Bohm as their starting third baseman with Vinnie Pasquantino continuing to hold down first base.