Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana has signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a minors deal, league sources said,” Sammon wrote on X. “Santana, 40, is getting another opportunity to extend his strong career.”

Former Philadelphia Phillies First Baseman Carlos Santana Signs New Contract With Seattle Mariners

Santana played for the Phillies in 2018. In his lone season with Philadelphia, Santana posted 2.2 bWAR and a .229/.352/.414 slash line with 24 home runs, 28 doubles and 86 RBI over 161 games.

The first baseman spent this past season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves organizations. He appeared in just eight games for the Diamondbacks and spent the rest of the season in the minor leagues.