NAGOYA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 14: Infielder Carlos Santana #41 of the Philadelhia Phillies hits a double in the top of 8th inning during the game five between Japan and MLB All Stars at Nagoya Dome on November 14, 2018 in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
“Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a minors deal, league sources said,” Sammon wrote on X. “Santana, 40, is getting another opportunity to extend his strong career.”
Former Philadelphia Phillies First Baseman Carlos Santana Signs New Contract With Seattle Mariners
Santana played for the Phillies in 2018. In his lone season with Philadelphia, Santana posted 2.2 bWAR and a .229/.352/.414 slash line with 24 home runs, 28 doubles and 86 RBI over 161 games.
The first baseman spent this past season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves organizations. He appeared in just eight games for the Diamondbacks and spent the rest of the season in the minor leagues.
Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies 1B Carlos Santana’s Career
Santana made his big-league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2010.
He used to be a primary catcher but later converted to a full-time first baseman/designated hitter.
After eight seasons with Cleveland, Santana joined the Phillies for the 2018 season.
He returned to Cleveland for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Santana has bounced around the league this decade, playing for the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.
He returned to the Guardians before the 2025 season, then spent the end of the year with the Cubs.
Santana is a one-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner and a Silver Slugger.
Over his big-league career, Santana has posted 38.8 bWAR and a .240/.351/.424 slash line with 335 home runs, 405 doubles and 1,136 RBI.
The first baseman has 30 games of postseason experience. He has hit .205/.310/.375 with five homers, four doubles and 13 RBI in 129 playoff plate appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Former Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Signs With Mariners After 17 MLB Seasons