Phillies Could Make Major Bryce Harper, Trea Turner Moves in Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a disappointing last week. After losing in the NL Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves, they reportedly have missed out on manager Alex Cora.

With their championship window seemingly closing, it appears that Dave Dombrowski has a lot of issues to figure out in the offseason. Will Don Mattingly still be manager? What do they do with their stars to gain prospects in what is currently a horrible farm system?

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has the answer to the latter question. Nightengale appeared Tuesday on 97.5 The Fanatic and revealed he expects Dombrowski to put some guys out there. Nightengale named first baseman and right fielder Bryce Harper, as well as shortstop Trea Turner.

What Did Nightengale Say About the Philadelphia Phillies?

It appears the Phillies could be in for a retool this offseason. Nightengale thinks they will attempt to trade some of their star players.

“I think they’ll shop guys, and I think they’ll put out there, whether it’s a Bryce Harper or throwing Turner out there,” Nightengale said. “Not sure if they would put Kyle Schwarber out there, how much he means to that clubhouse and stuff.”

Obviously, this is a situation no team wants to be in. However, if they are going to trade a star, Harper makes the most sense.

Harper has had his battles with Dombrowski over the years, including last offseason when the Phillies president of baseball operations publicly wondered if the slugger was “not elite” anymore. This could lead to a change of scenery for Harper.

The Phillies first baseman and right fielder played all 162 games this season, hitting 29 home runs with a .269/.380/.485 slash line, shedding any doubt he could still play at an elite level. Therefore, he’d be a desirable trade option for teams looking for an impact bat.

Harper’s contract will end after the 2031 season, paying him about $25 million in average annual value. The 2027 season will be his age-34 season.

What About Turner?

While Harper is still playing the game of baseball at an elite level, Turner’s production has taken a nosedive.

In 2026, Turner slashed a poor .242/.297/.378 slash line with 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases. This was easily Turner’s worst year of his career. But it wasn’t just his offense that took a major step back; his defense did as well. Turner had a league-high 21 errors, struggling to play shortstop.

However, Turner’s contract would be more difficult than Harper’s to trade, not only because of their massive gaps in production. Turner’s contract is actually valued at $27 million per year, and he won’t be a free agent until after the 2033 season. He will also be entering his age-34 season.

With Schwarber seemingly untouchable, one of these players could be on the move, and it likely won’t be Turner.

Dombrowski certainly has his hands full this offseason. He could get great value for Harper, but how will the Phillies rebound?