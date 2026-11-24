The Philadelphia Phillies will have to turn their attention elsewhere in their pursuit of another big bat to add to their lineup this offseason.

After emerging as one of the most aggressive suitors for Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato, the Phillies have lost out to another National League contender.

Sato agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, November 24, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It’s another significant move for the Cubs, who have wasted little time making their presence felt in free agency.

For the Phillies, however, missing out on Sato means losing an opportunity to inject some much-needed youth and power into their lineup. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will now have to explore other avenues to address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

Phillies Were Heavily Invested in Teruaki Sato Sweepstakes

Philadelphia’s interest in Sato was well documented.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s reporting on November 20 revealed that Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly traveled to Japan to scout Sato in person in May.

Furthermore, Japan’s Sponichi Annex identified the Phillies as one of the teams believed to have submitted a contract offer to the Japanese slugger, as covered by the Philadelphia Baseball Review on November 23.

The financial details of the Phillies’ potential offer remain unknown.

It isn’t difficult to understand why the Phillies were so interested in Sato. At just 27 years old, he was coming off a Triple Crown-winning campaign with the Hanshin Tigers in which he batted .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

Although Sato primarily played third base in Japan, the Phillies envisioned him contributing in the outfield, where they desperately need an offensive upgrade.

The Phillies will have to look elsewhere although there aren’t many comparable players, in terms of age and production, available on the open market.

Phillies Still Have Multiple High-Profile Outfield Targets Available

While missing out on Sato is a disappointing development, the Phillies still have opportunities to make a splash in free agency.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb previously identified Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena as two other players Philadelphia had expressed interest in, as covered by MLB.com.

While neither player is as young as Sato, both have much more experience and proven production against MLB pitching.

That could help justify the addition of another veteran to a Phillies team that is looking to get younger.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already expressed reservations about making his roster older.

The Phillies’ outfield struggled last season, posting a .686 OPS in 2026, ranking 26th in MLB.

Sato was a clear candidate to help make the Phillies younger while also potentially solving their outfield woes.

Instead, they’ll see him head to another NL team and be forced to search the market for alternative options.

While there are still good players available, the competition could get even stronger with Sato off the board.

There is also no free agent that offers quite the same mix of youth and potential that Sato does.

Whether Dombrowski pivots toward another marquee free agent or gets creative on the trade market, addressing the outfield should remain near the top of his offseason agenda.