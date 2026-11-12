Phillies Reportedly Interested In Free Agent Randy Arozarena

The Phillies are reportedly showing interest in free agent outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Arozarena (age 31) hit for a .281/.381/.484 slash line with 26 home runs and 79 RBI’s in 154 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2026. Arozarena posted a 5.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in 2026. Arozarena spent his first six seasons in Tampa Bay, but played briefly for the Cardinals in his first big-league stint in 2019 at age 24.

Arozarena made a name for himself in the 2020 MLB postseason, collecting 29 hits and setting a postseason record, and hitting 10 home runs with 14 RBI and a .377 batting average en route to the Rays winning the American League pennant and appearing in their first World Series since 2008, per StatMuse. Arozarena went on to be a solid player for multiple seasons in Tampa Bay before being traded to the Seattle Mariners at the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

Arozarena’s Impressive 2026 Campaign

Several teams have already expressed interest in the 31-year-old Arozarena, who’s a free agent this offseason. Arozarena will turn 32 in late February. The Cuban native is a right-handed hitter who can hit for power and average and get on base, which he did at an impressive clip with the Mariners in 2026, posting a .381 on-base percentage. The league-average on-base percentage in 2026 was .318, so Arozarena got on base .063 better than the average player.

Arozarena is a corner outfielder coming off a career season in Seattle, in which he posted his highest WAR (Wins Above Replacement) at 5.7. The Phillies are also interested in several other free-agent hitters, including Japanese slugger Terauki Sato and outfielder Seiya Suzuki, also reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, who covers the Philadelphia Phillies organization as a beat writer and reporter. Ryan Divish and Sam Jude of The Seattle Times previously reported that the Mariners aren’t likely to commit a long-term contract to Arozarena this offseason.

The Mariners are, however, interested in another corner outfielder, Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs, who’s also a free agent and who some speculate could replace Arozarena in Seattle. From the Phillies’ perspective, Arozarena reportedly is “rumored” to have a “preference” for playing on the East Coast given his Cuban ties and the fact he was with the Tampa Bay Rays organization for several seasons after being traded there from St. Louis.

Other Teams Interested In Arozarena

If those rumors are true, this certainly bodes well for the Phillies as one of several Northeast teams potentially very interested in his services. The Red Sox could also be in the market for a right-handed hitter like Arozarena this offseason. His market will be something to monitor as it relates to the Phillies, but across the baseball landscape, given the uncertainty of the CBA negotiations ahead of the December 1st deadline and the looming lockout, and the fact that the 2026-27 free agency class is one of the weaker classes in recent history.

The Phillies and Dave Dombrowski will look to improve a club that narrowly made the 2026 playoffs and lost in a best-of-three series to their division rival, the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will look to capitalize on a narrowing competitive window with cornerstone franchise players such as Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Zach Wheeler.