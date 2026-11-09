Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign All-Star Reliever to Massive $90M Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to sign an All-Star reliever in free agency to bolster their bullpen.

The Phillies exited the playoffs again, losing to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round. It was a disappointing result for Philadelphia who should be active in bolstering their roster.

MLB free agency has been open for a week, but no major signings have happened. That could change with the GM meetings underway.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Adrian Morejon

The Phillies could look to overhaul their bullpen, and they could target the best reliever available.

San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon was dominant out of the bullpen, but there is some talk that he could be a starter. He also could remain a dominant reliever, and MLB analyst Ryan Finkelstein of JustBaseball predicted he will sign a five-year, $90 million deal.

“As a reliever, Morejon punched out 107 in 86 innings pitched,” Finkelstein wrote. “Can you imagine how many he would punch out if he was getting a starter’s workload? Morejon has the arsenal to be a starting pitcher, as he can sit 96-97 with his sinker and get plenty of success, especially with the weapons he already has at his disposal. …

“If Morejon is asked to start, his contract will likely include an opt-out after year two or year three, allowing him to hit the market again as a starting pitcher at a young enough age where he could really cash in. As for landing spots, one team that could make a lot of sense for Morejon is the Phillies. The Phillies could keep Morejon in the setup man role to Jhoan Duran, giving Philadelphia the best left-right tandem in baseball. While the thought of Morejon as a starter is tantalizing, teams may simply value the fact that he does his job as well as anyone in baseball, and instead just ask him to keep doing it for the next five years.”

Morejon was an All-Star in 2025. He went 9-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 76 games last season with the Padres.

Philadelphia Looking to Win

The Phillies could be a team to watch this offseason, as Philadelphia should look to be active this offseason.

Philadelphia should look to fortify its pitching staff and offense as Dave Dombrowski said the focus is on winning a World Series.

“We’re expecting and we want to win a World Series,” Dombrowski said. … Our ownership has been as open to doing things as anybody possibly can be. We still haven’t sat down and set our final payrolls by any means for next year.”

The Phillies haven’t won the World Series since 2008.