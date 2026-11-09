Hi, Subscriber

27-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Steward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 12, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves.

That said, the Phillies still did a good job of getting into the playoffs (after a slow start).

27-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Phillies

GettySteward Berroa #35 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Steward Berroa is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Steward Berroa elected free agency.”

GettySteward Berroa #81 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at TD Ballpark on February 23, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida.

Berroa appeared in six games for the Phillies this past year.

He had one hit and one RBI.

Most recently, Berroa had been at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Philadelphia Phillies sent RF Steward Berroa outright to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Berroa

GettySteward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays motions to the stands before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 12, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Berroa has spent part of three seasons at the MLB level.

Before the Phillies, he had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over 36 career games, Berroa is batting .163 with eight hits, two RBIs, seven runs and seven stolen bases.

GettySteward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges fans before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will be interesting to see where Berroa lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Berroa will turn 28 in June.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates hitting solo home run in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Phillies finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2022 when they lost to the Houston Astros.

Last month, the Phillies decided to move forward with Don Mattingly as manager going forward.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

27-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x