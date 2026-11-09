27-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves.

That said, the Phillies still did a good job of getting into the playoffs (after a slow start).

27-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Phillies

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Steward Berroa is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Steward Berroa elected free agency.”

Berroa appeared in six games for the Phillies this past year.

He had one hit and one RBI.

Most recently, Berroa had been at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Philadelphia Phillies sent RF Steward Berroa outright to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Berroa

Berroa has spent part of three seasons at the MLB level.

Before the Phillies, he had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over 36 career games, Berroa is batting .163 with eight hits, two RBIs, seven runs and seven stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see where Berroa lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Berroa will turn 28 in June.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2022 when they lost to the Houston Astros.

Last month, the Phillies decided to move forward with Don Mattingly as manager going forward.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”