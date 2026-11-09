Phillies’ Reportedly Open To Trading 300 Million Dollar Shortstop

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ offseason direction is becoming clearer. The team will reportedly make shortstop Trea Turner available in trade talks this offseason, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale also reports, via the Phillies’ President of Baseball Operations, that Brandon Marsh will also be available in trade talks, but that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber aren’t and will remain in Philadelphia for the 2027 season, Nightengale stated this morning in his latest article ahead of the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Philadelphia Phillies originally signed Turner to an 11-year, $ 300 million contract during the 2022-23 offseason in December, per Spotrac. That comes with an AAV (average annual value) of $27.272 million per season through the end of the 2033 season. Turner still has seven years and over $ 190 million remaining on his current contract, per Spotrac.

Turner’s Bad 2026 Season In Review

Turner, in 157 games for the Phillies in 2026, posted a -0.1 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) with a .242/.297/. 378 slash line, 19 home runs, and 58 RBI‘s in 645 at-bats. The most concerning aspect of Turner’s 2026 season wasn’t his offense, but his defense at a premier position: shortstop. Turner posted a career-worst -10 OAA (outs above average), which puts him in the bottom 3rd percentile among Major League Baseball shortstops, according to Baseball Savant.

Turner tied with Otto Lopez, Junior Caminero, and Kazuma Okamoto for the most errors in the league by an infielder in 2026, at 21, according to MLB Fox Sports Fielding Stats. Turner recorded just 8 errors the year before, in 2025, according to MLB Fox Sports Fielding Stats.

Dombrowski was brutally honest about Trea Turner’s 2026 season and future at shortstop in general this past October when he told the media and Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, “He knows he has to be a better shortstop. And I told him that he must be like that,” stated Dombrowski to Phillies MLB.com beat writer and reporter Todd Zolecki.

Trea Turner Could Lose Shortstop Job In 2027

Dombrowski later told Zolecki that “Turner needs to play a better shortstop in 2027 or he will change positions.” Dombrowski also summarized the conversation as “very clear”: Turner thinks he can play shortstop but realizes his current performance isn’t good enough, and he will lose that role if he doesn’t improve moving forward, per the conversation summarized by Dombrowski and reported by Zolecki.

Now the Phillies are apparently open to trading him, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today as of this morning, but whether they can realistically find a trade partner remains in question, given Turner will be heading into his age 34 season next year after an awful 2026 season. Still, seven years and over $ 190 million remain on his current contract, per Spotrac.

Maybe the Phillies will have to eat a large portion of the contract to trade him, or give back serious prospect capital or take another bad contract to get a deal done, as usually becomes one of the contingencies in moving a long-term contract of a player this caliber coming off significant regression in 2026.

Dave Dombrowski will also reportedly navigate that market for outfielder Brandon Marsh, but whether either can realistically be dealt to a trade partner this offseason, especially with the looming lockout, remains to be seen.