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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher During MLB GM Meetings

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Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The 2026 Major League Baseball General Manager Meetings officially began on Monday night and will run through Thursday. During the meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agreed to a contract with 31-year-old catcher Brian Navarreto.

From Ari Alexander of 7 News on X:

Source: Catcher Brian Navarreto has agreed to a minor league deal, with a spring training invite with the #Phillies.

He has 42 games of MLB experience with the Marlins in 2020, and 2025-26.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher Brian Navarreto

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Brian Navarreto #64 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Navarreto appeared in 31 games with the Marlins this year.

He made his MLB debut with Miami in 2020, appearing in two games.

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 23: In his major league debut, Brian Navarreto #77 of the Miami Marlins, gets his major league hit in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

After the 2020 season, Navarreto didn’t play in the majors until 2025 with the Marlins. He appeared in eight games last year.

Over his 42 career big-league games, Navarreto has slashed .183/.221/.338 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI and 25 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 05: Brian Navarreto #70 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins selected Navarreto in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Fla.

The catcher is a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Brian Navarreto #79 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a portrait during Minnesota Twins Photo Day on February 22, 2019 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Twins traded Navarreto to the New York Yankees during the 2019 season.

After the 2019 season, Navarreto elected free agency and signed a contract with the Marlins.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Brian Navarreto of the Miami Marlins reacts to an RBI double during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Navarreto officially elected free agency last week.

Over his minor-league career, the catcher has hit .220/.276/.330 with 52 home runs and 301 RBI in 765 games.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Phillies front office fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Philadelphia then promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager.

The Phillies performed much better under Mattingly, finishing the regular season with an 88-74 record.

The Atlanta Braves eliminated the Phillies in the National League Wild Card round by winning two of three games at Truist Park.

After the Phillies’ season ended, the front office signed Mattingly to be the manager for the next two seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher During MLB GM Meetings

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