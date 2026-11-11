BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
The 2026 Major League Baseball General Manager Meetings officially began on Monday night and will run through Thursday. During the meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agreed to a contract with 31-year-old catcher Brian Navarreto.
After the 2019 season, Navarreto elected free agency and signed a contract with the Marlins.
Navarreto officially elected free agency last week.
Over his minor-league career, the catcher has hit .220/.276/.330 with 52 home runs and 301 RBI in 765 games.
Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season
The Phillies front office fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the season.
Philadelphia then promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager.
The Phillies performed much better under Mattingly, finishing the regular season with an 88-74 record.
The Atlanta Braves eliminated the Phillies in the National League Wild Card round by winning two of three games at Truist Park.
After the Phillies’ season ended, the front office signed Mattingly to be the manager for the next two seasons.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher During MLB GM Meetings