Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher During MLB GM Meetings

The 2026 Major League Baseball General Manager Meetings officially began on Monday night and will run through Thursday. During the meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agreed to a contract with 31-year-old catcher Brian Navarreto.

From Ari Alexander of 7 News on X:

“Source: Catcher Brian Navarreto has agreed to a minor league deal, with a spring training invite with the #Phillies.

He has 42 games of MLB experience with the Marlins in 2020, and 2025-26.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher Brian Navarreto

Navarreto appeared in 31 games with the Marlins this year.

He made his MLB debut with Miami in 2020, appearing in two games.

After the 2020 season, Navarreto didn’t play in the majors until 2025 with the Marlins. He appeared in eight games last year.

Over his 42 career big-league games, Navarreto has slashed .183/.221/.338 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI and 25 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances.

The Minnesota Twins selected Navarreto in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Fla.

The catcher is a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Twins traded Navarreto to the New York Yankees during the 2019 season.

After the 2019 season, Navarreto elected free agency and signed a contract with the Marlins.

Navarreto officially elected free agency last week.

Over his minor-league career, the catcher has hit .220/.276/.330 with 52 home runs and 301 RBI in 765 games.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

The Phillies front office fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Philadelphia then promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager.

The Phillies performed much better under Mattingly, finishing the regular season with an 88-74 record.

The Atlanta Braves eliminated the Phillies in the National League Wild Card round by winning two of three games at Truist Park.

After the Phillies’ season ended, the front office signed Mattingly to be the manager for the next two seasons.