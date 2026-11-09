Phillies’ Reportedly Open To Trading Outfielder Brandon Marsh

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly making outfielder Brandon Marsh available in trade talks this offseason, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale in an article this morning before the GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

Marsh (age 32) is a left-handed-hitting, primarily corner outfielder who posted a .260 batting average with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, a .304 OBP, and a .712 OPS in 155 games for the Phillies in 2026. The Phillies previously traded for Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels on August 2nd, 2022, in a three-team deal that also involved the Chicago Cubs.

In 2026, Marsh posted a -1 OAA (outs above average), placing him in the 37th percentile, which is slightly below average, according to Baseball Savant. Marsh did post strong arm-strength metrics for a left fielder, ranking in the 77th percentile with an 88.5 arm strength, per Baseball Savant. However, most of Marsh’s underlying metrics were worse compared to 2025.

Marsh’s Underlying Metrics In 2026 Compared To 2025

Marsh’s chase and whiff percentages rose to 36.3 and 24.9 percent, while his average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, and squared-up percentage all fell compared to 2025, according to Baseball Savant. The one offensive underlying metric Marsh graded out really well for the Phillies in 2026 was LA sweet spot percentage, which put him at 40.8 and in the 99th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Brandon Marsh has one year left on his current contract (2027) and will become a free agent in 2028, according to Fangraphs. He made $5.2 million in 2026, but his 2027 salary is currently unknown, per Spotrac. Marsh is regarded as a corner outfielder with some power and speed, and he is still in his prime age wise at 28, heading into his age 29 season in 2026.

He could be a name a fringe contender takes a look at via the trade route if the Phillies ultimately decide to go that route with Marsh and/or Trea Turner. However, Turner seems much more complicated, with his lengthy contract and the high dollars still owed to him over the next seven seasons.

Phillies Will Have To Get Strategic This Offseason

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski will certainly have to get strategic this offseason as he looks to improve a Phillies team that one could argue underperformed in 2026, winning 88 games and making the playoffs but barely, losing in three games to their division rival, the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series.

The MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas begin this week, and the league, owners, and players association (MLBPA) have a CBA deadline of December 1st; if they don’t reach a deal, they could face another potential lockout, and no one knows how long it would last. It’s not just Dombrowski who will have to be strategic given the current climate and timeline; the other 29 major league clubs will also have to be strategic in their own efforts to improve their club as the December 1st deadline looms closer and closer.