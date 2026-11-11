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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 24-Year-Old Infielder During MLB GM Meetings

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed 24-year-old infielder Bryan Ramos to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero.

Via Romero on X:

“Sources: Cuban infielder Bryan Ramos has signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, with an invitation to MLB Spring Training.

Ramos, 24, appeared in MLB with the White Sox in 2024-25 before spending 2026 with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Infielder Bryan Ramos to Minor-League Contract

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 6: Third baseman Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox throws out Andy Ibanez of the Detroit Tigers at first base during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 6, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Ramos is a native of La Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox on July 2, 2018.

Ramos made his big-league debut with Chicago in 2024. He appeared in 32 games with the White Sox in his first big-league season.

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 2: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on September 2, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ramos played four games with the White Sox in 2025 and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since.

Over his short big-league career, Ramos has slashed .198/.244/.333 with three home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI.

More About Bryan Ramos

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 29: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park on September 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The White Sox designated Ramos for assignment back in January. The White Sox then traded the infielder to the Baltimore Orioles.

Shortly after acquiring Ramos, the Orioles placed him on waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed him.

Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 25: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox looks towards the dugout in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Cardinals also designated Ramos for assignment, and the Orioles re-acquired him by claiming him off waivers.

Ramos spent spring training with the Orioles. Baltimore designated him for assignment at the end of spring training. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.

Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox hits a home run during the sixth inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Ramos slashed .216/.326/.320 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 100 games at Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Ramos has hit .245/.335/.408 with 86 home runs and 341 RBI.

Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a home run during the sixth inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Ramos has recorded minor-league innings at first base, second base, third base and left field.

Ramos is unlikely to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster. He will be able to play minor-league baseball if the looming lockout extends through the regular season because he isn’t on the 40-man roster.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 24-Year-Old Infielder During MLB GM Meetings

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