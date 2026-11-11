Philadelphia Phillies Sign 24-Year-Old Infielder During MLB GM Meetings

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed 24-year-old infielder Bryan Ramos to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero.

Via Romero on X:

“Sources: Cuban infielder Bryan Ramos has signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, with an invitation to MLB Spring Training.

Ramos, 24, appeared in MLB with the White Sox in 2024-25 before spending 2026 with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Infielder Bryan Ramos to Minor-League Contract

Ramos is a native of La Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox on July 2, 2018.

Ramos made his big-league debut with Chicago in 2024. He appeared in 32 games with the White Sox in his first big-league season.

Ramos played four games with the White Sox in 2025 and hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since.

Over his short big-league career, Ramos has slashed .198/.244/.333 with three home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI.

More About Bryan Ramos

The White Sox designated Ramos for assignment back in January. The White Sox then traded the infielder to the Baltimore Orioles.

Shortly after acquiring Ramos, the Orioles placed him on waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed him.

The Cardinals also designated Ramos for assignment, and the Orioles re-acquired him by claiming him off waivers.

Ramos spent spring training with the Orioles. Baltimore designated him for assignment at the end of spring training. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.

Ramos slashed .216/.326/.320 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 100 games at Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Ramos has hit .245/.335/.408 with 86 home runs and 341 RBI.

Ramos has recorded minor-league innings at first base, second base, third base and left field.

Ramos is unlikely to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster. He will be able to play minor-league baseball if the looming lockout extends through the regular season because he isn’t on the 40-man roster.