Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Amid MLB Playoffs

The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 76-86 record.

It was an extremely disappointing season for Seattle, as the club made it all the way to ALCS Game 7 in 2025.

Notably, the Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson after the regular season concluded.

In other Mariners news, the club announced injuries to two key players: catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Josh Naylor.

Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Injury News During MLB Playoffs

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on X:

Seattle Mariners announce that two of their biggest stars, who struggled this season, underwent recent surgeries.

Catcher Cal Raleigh underwent a left shoulder acromioclavicular (AC) debridement procedure.

1B Josh Naylor underwent triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) repair surgery on his right wrist.

Both are expected to be fully recovered by spring training.

Looking at Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh

Raleigh appeared primed to have a great 2026 season after finishing second in AL MVP Award voting in 2025.

Last year, Raleigh posted 7.2 bWAR and a .948 OPS with 60 home runs and 125 RBI.

Unfortunately, Raleigh had a rough 2o26 season.

This year, Raleigh posted just 1.0 bWAR and a .664 OPS with 23 home runs and 69 RBI.

Looking at Seattle Mariners First Baseman Josh Naylor

The Mariners acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2025 trade deadline.

Seattle re-signed the first baseman to a five-year, $92.5 million contract this past offseason.

Naylor was outstanding for the Mariners last year, recording 2.2 bWAR and an .831 OPS with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 54 games.

He regressed significantly this year, posting -0.2 bWAR and a .667 OPS with 10 home runs, 57 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 152 games.