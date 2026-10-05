Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Amid MLB Playoffs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 76-86 record.
It was an extremely disappointing season for Seattle, as the club made it all the way to ALCS Game 7 in 2025.
Notably, the Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson after the regular season concluded.
In other Mariners news, the club announced injuries to two key players: catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Josh Naylor.
Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Injury News During MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners announce that two of their biggest stars, who struggled this season, underwent recent surgeries.
Catcher Cal Raleigh underwent a left shoulder acromioclavicular (AC) debridement procedure.
1B Josh Naylor underwent triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) repair
Seattle re-signed the first baseman to a five-year, $92.5 million contract this past offseason.
Naylor was outstanding for the Mariners last year, recording 2.2 bWAR and an .831 OPS with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 54 games.
He regressed significantly this year, posting -0.2 bWAR and a .667 OPS with 10 home runs, 57 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 152 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Seattle Mariners announced official injury news involving Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor amid the MLB playoffs.
Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Amid MLB Playoffs