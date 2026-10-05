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Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Amid MLB Playoffs

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Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 76-86 record.

It was an extremely disappointing season for Seattle, as the club made it all the way to ALCS Game 7 in 2025.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners lifts his hat after he is pulled during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Notably, the Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson after the regular season concluded.

In other Mariners news, the club announced injuries to two key players: catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Josh Naylor.

Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Injury News During MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 29: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners and Josh Naylor #12 celebrate as they score off a single off the bat of Taylor Ward #27 in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on X:

Seattle Mariners announce that two of their biggest stars, who struggled this season, underwent recent surgeries.

Catcher Cal Raleigh underwent a left shoulder acromioclavicular (AC) debridement procedure.

Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 28: Josh Naylor #12 and Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after Naylor scored on an error during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

1B Josh Naylor underwent triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) repair surgery on his right wrist.

Both are expected to be fully recovered by spring training.

Looking at Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Raleigh appeared primed to have a great 2026 season after finishing second in AL MVP Award voting in 2025.

Last year, Raleigh posted 7.2 bWAR and a .948 OPS with 60 home runs and 125 RBI.

Seattle Mariners v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 19: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners circles the bases after hitting a 2 RBI home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Coors Field on September 19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Raleigh had a rough 2o26 season.

This year, Raleigh posted just 1.0 bWAR and a .664 OPS with 23 home runs and 69 RBI.

Looking at Seattle Mariners First Baseman Josh Naylor

Seattle Mariners v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners flips the ball for the out to Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the fourth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 13, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

The Mariners acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2025 trade deadline.

Seattle re-signed the first baseman to a five-year, $92.5 million contract this past offseason.

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 29: Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on base after hitting a single in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Naylor was outstanding for the Mariners last year, recording 2.2 bWAR and an .831 OPS with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 54 games.

He regressed significantly this year, posting -0.2 bWAR and a .667 OPS with 10 home runs, 57 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 152 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Amid MLB Playoffs

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