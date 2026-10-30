Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Named Top Trade Candidate

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert finds himself on a list of top trade candidates throughout all of the MLB. With the organization in need of position players, they may finally trade from their starting rotation this offseason. At the MLB Trade Deadline, pitchers George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Emerson Hancock were all shopped around. However, a deal did not materialize obviously as all three remain on the roster. Perhaps that means Gilbert could be the one to fetch the best prize for the Mariners especially as he enters the final year of his contract.

However, reports from earlier this year indicated that the Seattle Mariners began contract negotiations with Gilbert and his camp. Yet, the offer was not sufficient enough for the Opening Day starter. Gilbert also has a great relationship with former MVP-runner up Cal Raleigh. The motivation from the front office seems to still focus on getting an extension done.

If the Seattle Mariners do not extend Gilbert though, it seems apparent that they will trade him before he hits free agency next offseason. The Mariners then could acquire a young bat and even other prospects in a potential trade. Gilbert will undoubtedly be one of the most sought after pitchers this winter.

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Involved in Trade Speculation

Since his MLB debut in 2021, Gilbert has a career 3.6 earned run average and 1089 strikeouts, which ranks fourth in franchise history. He was also named as one of the 50 greatest Mariners of all time earlier this season as the Mariners celebrated their 50th anniversary. Given his status as one of the greatest Mariners, the cost for Gilbert should not be understated.

CBS’s Dayn Perry writes, “For years now, it seems, we’ve been waiting for the Mariners to trade from their surfeit of starting pitching. They moved Luis Castillo at the deadline, but perhaps this time, they finally flip one of their big guns. Gilbert, 29, will be a pending free agent in 2027, which straightaway makes him a trade candidate for a Mariners club that’s more averse to spending than they should be. He’s an attractive one, too, as Gilbert has been a reliable source of innings over his career to date, and he also boasts a 3.58 FIP and a sparkling 5.14 K/BB ratio over the last four seasons.”

He names the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago White Sox as potential trade destinations. That being said, he only gives the Mariners a 45% chance of actually moving Gilbert to another team.

A Gilbert Trade Would Signify a Stark Change in Team Philosophy for Jerry Dipoto

The Seattle Mariners preach about how they want to draft, develop, and keep their key players in the organization. Thus far, they’ve stayed true to that mantra by extending players like Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Colt Emerson. Yet, with the team in a position to win now, they may have to make a move they simply do not want to make. A Gilbert trade would represent a massive alteration in how the organization want to build their team. Although, this could be the consequence of failing to capitalize on a fantastic playoff run in 2025 and the complacency of the franchise in the year to follow.