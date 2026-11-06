Mariners Officially Lose 36 Players to Free Agency

Every year, five days after the World Series ends, players on minor league contracts in every MLB organization become free agents.
Specifically, the players whose contracts ended at the conclusion of the 2026 season — they hit the open market. And so each year, there’s a list of the players who are minor league free agents from a given organization — Baseball America helpfully compiles all that information in one place.
Most of the lists have some similarities — a few players who never climbed out of the low minors; a few veterans who were likely on one-year minor league contracts; and a couple of sort-of prospects who didn’t quite break through.
And then there’s the list of the Seattle Mariners this year.
They have 36 players from their organization entering free agency from the minor leagues, an astounding number.
Mariners Lose 36 Players to Minor League Free Agency
The list of Mariners who are entering minor league free agency, compiled by Baseball America, looks like this:
- RHP William Armbruester
- RHP Taylor Dollard
- RHP Dane Dunning
- RHP Scott Effross
- RHP Carson Fulmer
- RHP Nick Garcia
- RHP Domingo González
- RHP Ben Hernandez
- RHP Nick Hull
- RHP Nolan Kingham
- RHP Conor Larkin
- RHP Pedro Lemos
- RHP Adam Leverett
- RHP Gabe Mosser
- RHP Jean Muñoz
- RHP Adrián Quintana
- RHP Houston Roth
- RHP Troy Watson
- RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
- LHP Jhonathan Díaz
- LHP Caleb Franzen
- LHP Lael Lockhart
- LHP Josh Simpson
- C Jacob Nottingham
- C Jakson Reetz
- 1B Patrick Wisdom
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- 3B Luis Suisbel
- 3B Will Wilson
- SS Axel Sánchez
- SS Weston Wilson
- OF Daniel Amaral
- OF Stuart Fairchild
- OF Connor Joe
- OF César Quintas
- OF Sammy Siani
There are certainly some familiar names there.
Names to Know
There’s a lot of big league experience on that list.
Just among the hitters, Nottingham and Reetz and Wisdom and Ibanez and both Will and Weston Wilson, and Fairchild and Joe — they’ve all either been promising prospects or legitimate big league ballplayers, at least for brief stints.
The pitcher list has a bit less of that, but Dane Dunning and Carson Fulmer and Simeon Woods Richardson fit a similar category.
In the end, the Mariners could still sign back some of these players if they like. They get to free agency a bit by default.
But even if Seattle doesn’t bring these guys back, it’s a reminder that there’ll be a lot of Mariners signings at some point — their minor league ranks need replenishing.
Mariners Officially Lose 36 Players to Free Agency