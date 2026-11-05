Mariners Starter Floated as Surprise Offseason Trade Candidate

The Seattle Mariners have already made one noteworthy decision concerning pitcher Bryce Miller this offseason, but another could be on the horizon.

Seattle declined Miller’s $6.075 million club option for 2027 on October 29, sending the right-hander back through salary arbitration. While the move didn’t jeopardize the team’s control over Miller, his name has now surfaced in speculation about a potential offseason trade.

USA TODAY’s Gabe Lacques identified Miller as one of eight American League trade candidates in an article published November 5.

Lacques pointed to Seattle’s surplus of starting pitching, along with its need to improve an offense that has struggled to produce consistently.

The assessment raises an intriguing question for the Mariners: Could moving a talented but inconsistent starter help address a more pressing roster weakness?

Bryce Miller Named Potential Mariners Trade Candidate

Miller’s future is an interesting dilemma for Seattle’s front office.

The 28-year-old finished the 2026 regular season with a 4-10 record, 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings.

Those numbers represented a considerable departure from his breakout 2024 campaign, when he posted a 2.94 ERA across 180 1/3 innings.

Injuries limited Miller’s availability over the past two seasons, and his performance became increasingly inconsistent during the second half of 2026.

The Mariners even moved him to the bullpen in late August before an injury to Emerson Hancock created another opening in their rotation.

Despite those struggles, Miller remains an intriguing potential trade asset because of his age, previous success, and affordable contract situation.

He remains under team control through the 2029 season, potentially appealing to clubs seeking a pitcher they wouldn’t need to replace after just one year.

Lacques did not report any active trade negotiations involving Miller.

That being said, with the Mariners coming off a very disappointing 2026 campaign, there is urgency to rekindle the spark of their 2025 season.

With plenty of depth in the Mariners’ rotation and young arms emerging, Miller might not fit into the team’s plans moving forward.

Mariners Face Difficult Decision With Crowded Starting Rotation

Seattle’s rotation has become increasingly crowded thanks to the emergence of several younger pitchers.

Emerson Hancock made 25 starts during the 2026 season, recording a 3.57 ERA over 138 2/3 innings.

Highly regarded prospect Kade Anderson also reached the majors late in the season and figures prominently in the organization’s plans for 2027.

With Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo providing additional established options, the Mariners have several candidates competing for rotation spots.

That depth could make it easier for Seattle to entertain the idea of moving Miller, particularly if another club offers a significant offensive upgrade.

The Mariners have already faced speculation about trading pitchers to address their lineup.

Trading Miller would still carry some risk.

He has demonstrated the ability to be an effective major league starter, and his relatively low salary could make him valuable to Seattle.

Pitching depth also provides important protection against injuries over a 162-game season.

The question is whether the Mariners believe Miller’s potential contribution on the mound outweighs whatever offensive help they might receive in return.

For now, his inclusion on Lacques’ list is simply another indication that Seattle’s starting-pitching surplus could become a major offseason talking point.

Whether that discussion turns into an actual trade remains to be seen.