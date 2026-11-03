Mariners Make Stunning Manager Decision, Pass Over Former Astros Skipper

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly made a surprising decision in their search for a new manager, passing over an experienced former division rival in favor of a much less conventional candidate.

Seattle is in the process of hiring 36-year-old Jason Kanzler, the Chicago Cubs‘ director of player development, as its next manager. The decision comes after a lengthy search that included former Houston Astros skipper Joe Espada among the finalists.

The two candidates had previously been identified as frontrunners for the position, with Heavy reporting on their interviews in October.

However, Kanzler ultimately emerged as Seattle’s preferred candidate despite never having managed at any level of professional baseball.

The move comes after a disappointing season for the Mariners, who missed the postseason in 2026 despite coming within one victory of the World Series the previous year.

Seattle now appears prepared to take an unconventional approach as it looks to return to contention.

Mariners Choose Jason Kanzler Over Former Astros Manager Joe Espada

The Mariners had the age-old choice between youth and experience with their final candidates.

Kanzler and Espada completed their third and final round of interviews last week, meeting with members of the team’s ownership group, front office and coaching staff.

Espada appeared to be the more conventional choice.

The 51-year-old spent three seasons managing the Astros after serving as Houston’s bench coach for six seasons.

Kanzler, meanwhile, has never served as a manager in either the major or minor leagues.

Despite that lack of experience, his background in player development and reputation as an effective communicator reportedly made him an appealing candidate.

According to Daniel Kramer’s November 3 report for MLB.com, multiple sources confirmed that the Mariners are in the process of hiring Kanzler.

The organization has not formally announced the move at the time of this report, although an announcement is expected later Tuesday.

The hire also follows comments from Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, who previously acknowledged that managerial experience was preferred but not required.

Ultimately, the Mariners opted for youth. Kanzler is set to become the 22nd manager in franchise history and the third hired during Dipoto’s tenure.

Mariners fans will hope Kanzler can rejuvenate the team that came within one victory of reaching the World Series just two seasons ago.

Who Is Jason Kanzler?

Although Kanzler lacks managerial experience, he has spent several years working in professional baseball.

The 36-year-old previously played in the Minnesota Twins‘ minor league system before transitioning into coaching.

He joined the Astros organization in 2019 and worked his way through its player development system, eventually joining Dusty Baker’s major league coaching staff.

Kanzler was part of Houston’s coaching staff during its 2022 World Series championship season, where he worked alongside Espada.

He subsequently joined the Cubs as their director of player development, overseeing the organization’s farm system for the past three seasons.

Kanzler has earned praise for his forward-thinking approach to baseball and his communication skills.

His hiring would also make him the second-youngest manager in Major League Baseball, behind Washington Nationals skipper Blake Butera.

Kanzler now faces the challenge of guiding a Mariners team that failed to meet expectations in 2026.

Seattle entered the season with significant expectations after reaching the American League Championship Series in 2025, but the club struggled to replicate that success.

The disappointing campaign ultimately led to the departure of manager Dan Wilson, who spent more than two seasons leading the organization.

With stars such as Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh still on the roster, Seattle has reason to believe it can return to contention.