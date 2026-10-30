Seattle Mariners Steven Kwan Trade Suggestions Continue

As the Seattle Mariners enter the offseason, trade suggestions fit them as a potential landing spot for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Many Mariners fans continue to discuss about the possibility of adding Kwan given the need for a well-balanced corner outfielder. While Kwan lacks the power that the Mariners have coveted at that position, his bat-t0-ball skills and quality fielding make him an incredibly valuable player.

In five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Kwan batted .282/.357/.382 with 39 home runs. The lack of power is a concern for Kwan if he comes to T-Mobile park, but the Mariners would be acquiring a player with a solid floor. Seattle desperately needs players who can be a for sure acquisition, and he could fit the bill there.

Kwan is also on the last year of his contract. While the Guardians will assuredly want an impactful return to give up Kwan, the Mariners have the farm system and pitching to deal from to get a deal done. It is just a matter if the Mariners feel like his offense would not crater in Seattle. That has been their hesitancy about acquiring contact first players previously.

Seattle Mariners Trade Speculation Involves Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan Yet Again

Acquiring Kwan would certainly signal to Mariners fans that the organization is serious about reviving this team’s postseason aspirations in 2027. As the world just saw, Kwan operated at a high level throughout the postseason to help the Cleveland Guardians reach the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He would be a meaningful part of any Major League roster, but the Mariners need outfielders more than other teams especially with the expected departure of Randy Arozarena.

Other trade suggestions have speculated the Mariners with players such as Jarren Durran of the Boston Red Sox and Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which would be an unexpected reunion to say the least. While those two players have a pedigree of their own, their recent production also indicates that they would need to bounce back significantly in 2027 to help Seattle. Kwan on the other hand would not necessarily require that much of a leap of faith unless you believe he would not be able to hit with the Mariners.

A Kwan Trade Would Solve More Problems Than Not

An outfield of Kwan, Julio Rodriguez, and Dominic Canzone would certainly be an improvement defensively for the Seattle Mariners. However, the team needs to do more than that if such a move would to occur. The team needs offense, which would not be the focus of adding a player like Kwan. He is a good all-around player though there is no doubt about that, and the Mariners lacked complete players in 2026. Their stars regressed not just offensively but defensively as well. For Kwan, there is very little downside in his profile compared to the boom-or-bust approach of other Mariners hitters like Cal Raleigh.