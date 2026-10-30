Seattle Mariners Trade Speculation Suggests Unexpected Reunion

With the MLB offseason now underway, trade speculation suggests that the Seattle Mariners are a trade fit for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez played with the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 season, but had some of the lowest offensive production of his career at the time. While with the Dodgers, he cited struggles with the batter’s eye at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Dodgers have young star Josue De Paula vying for playing time early next season, so Hernandez may be available on the trade market.

With the Mariners, Hernandez batted .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs. While not a bad season by any means, his walk rate fell and his strikeout rate increased, leading to less contact and time on-base. He also hit less doubles with Seattle than with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners traded reliever Erik Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko for the one season.

The cost for Hernandez this time around should not be that high as Swanson was one of the better reliever in all of baseball at the time. The Dodgers probably will want someone in the Mariners top 30 prospects though to help restock their farm system after a failed season without a World Series title.

Seattle Mariners Tabbed Trade Fit For Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

In three years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernandez batted .262/.320/.464 with 74 home runs. Most of that production came in his first year with the Dodgers though, and the last two seasons have seen his production stagnate. He still hits for plenty of power, but like we saw with the Mariners, the decreased contact and walk rate has made him an inconsistent hitter.

The low cost to acquire Hernandez could be of interest to the Mariners, but this is another low upside move that would need to see a player bounce back to his old self. The Mariners may not want to spend in free agency, but the reality is the best hitters on the trade market are going to cost significant trade capital. Otherwise, the organization will have to settle for someone like Hernandez or perhaps a Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox.

Would Hernandez Even Want To Come Back To Seattle?

While many of the Mariners players would welcome the reunion with Hernandez, Seattle has been through this once before. At this stage of his career, Hernandez is unlikely to rebound significantly to his old self that we saw with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has played well with the Dodgers overall and the Mariners desperately need offense; however, this appears to be a player on the decline. There may be much better options for the Mariners to acquire this winter before the 2027 season starts.