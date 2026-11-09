Mariners’ Logan Gilbert Trade Cost Takes Unexpected Turn After Insider Update

The Seattle Mariners have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but a new report suggests that trading starting pitcher Logan Gilbert could become more complicated than expected.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on November 8 that players entering their final year of team control, including Gilbert, are unlikely to be traded for prospects this month because of uncertainty surrounding the 2027 MLB season.

However, Morosi indicated that teams could instead explore exchanging players approaching free agency, allowing both organizations to balance the risks involved.

That possibility could change the types of offers Seattle considers if the Mariners decide to make Gilbert available.

The 29-year-old right-hander has already emerged as a potential trade candidate, with Seattle looking for ways to improve its offense.

Still, Morosi’s report does not establish that the Mariners are actively negotiating a Gilbert trade or have decided to move him.

Logan Gilbert’s Trade Outlook Complicated by MLB Labor Uncertainty

Gilbert is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility and is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2027 campaign.

His contract situation makes him an intriguing trade candidate, but it also creates uncertainty for prospective buyers.

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, and the possibility of a labor stoppage has raised questions about the upcoming season.

For teams considering surrendering valuable prospects, acquiring a player who might have limited opportunities to contribute before reaching free agency presents an obvious risk.

Morosi highlights that issue and offers an alternative path.

Rather than dealing those players for prospects, organizations could seek trades involving other established veterans nearing free agency.

Such an arrangement could allow teams to address immediate roster needs without sacrificing as much long-term talent.

Morosi separately indicated that trade conversations around the league are further along than usual ahead of this week’s general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

He suggested that one or two deals could materialize during the meetings, although he did not identify Gilbert as part of any advanced negotiations.

For Seattle, the development adds another variable to an already complicated offseason decision.

Mariners Could Still Explore Logan Gilbert Trade to Improve Offense

Gilbert remains one of Seattle’s most established starters, finishing the 2026 season with a 3.73 ERA across 32 starts and 186 innings pitched.

The former All-Star earned $10.9 million, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting a $15.4 million salary through arbitration next season.

His approaching free agency could make him a logical candidate if the Mariners decide to trade some of their pitching depth to address the lineup.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand previously identified Gilbert as a potential offseason trade candidate, pointing to Seattle’s crowded rotation and the absence of an apparent contract extension.

Seattle’s lineup struggled considerably during the 2026 season, increasing the pressure to find additional production. With a plethora of pitching options, it’s natural to wonder if the Mariners could swap a strength to address a weakness.

The Mariners have George Kirby, Bryan Woo, and several younger arms capable of contributing to their rotation.

Morosi’s reporting raises the possibility of acquiring a major league hitter through a veteran-for-veteran exchange rather than seeking a prospect-heavy return.

For now, the Mariners face a familiar question with a new complication: whether moving a proven starter is the best way to strengthen their roster before another uncertain MLB season.