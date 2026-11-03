Mariners Floated as Landing Spot for Cubs Star in $104 Million Deal

The Seattle Mariners are entering a critical offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and one MLB analyst believes the organization could make a massive investment to address its offensive struggles.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is among the biggest names available in free agency, and Seattle has emerged as a potential landing spot for the Japanese star in a proposed $104 million deal.

The prediction comes as the Mariners face uncertainty surrounding their own star outfielder, Randy Arozarena, who recently received a qualifying offer from the team.

The organization has also undergone a significant leadership change, officially hiring Jason Kanzler as its new manager on November 3.

With Seattle looking to return to postseason contention, adding an established hitter like Suzuki could provide a major boost to its lineup.

Mariners Floated as Landing Spot for Seiya Suzuki in $104 Million Deal

In his November 3 free-agent predictions for SB Nation’s Royals Review, Max Rieper projected that the Mariners would sign Suzuki to a four-year, $104 million contract.

Rieper identified several potential suitors for Suzuki, including the Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox. However, he ultimately selected Seattle as the outfielder’s next destination.

The prediction follows an impressive 2026 season for Suzuki, who hit .270 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, and an .841 OPS across 143 games.

The 32-year-old also established a career high with 81 walks and made significant improvements defensively, earning recognition as a Gold Glove finalist.

Suzuki has now hit at least 20 home runs in four consecutive seasons, establishing himself as a consistent offensive threat.

His reliability and on-base skills could make him an appealing option for a Seattle lineup that struggled to produce consistently throughout 2026.

However, the prediction remains hypothetical. Rieper did not report that Seattle has contacted Suzuki or entered contract negotiations with his representatives.

The Mariners would also face competition from other interested clubs if they decided to pursue the veteran outfielder.

Mariners Face Major Free Agency Decision With Randy Arozarena

Seattle’s potential interest in adding an outfielder comes amid questions about Arozarena’s future with the organization.

The three-time All-Star is coming off an excellent 2026 campaign, hitting .281 with 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases, and an .865 OPS.

Despite his production, Arozarena is entering free agency, creating uncertainty about whether Seattle will retain one of its most important hitters.

The Mariners extended Arozarena a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2. He has until November 17 to accept or decline the proposal.

Suzuki received an identical qualifying offer from Chicago, meaning his former team could receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere after declining it.

According to MLB.com’s free-agent rankings, Suzuki and Arozarena are among the most attractive outfielders available this winter.

Signing Suzuki could give Seattle an alternative if Arozarena departs, although the club would need to weigh the financial commitment and potential draft-pick consequences.

The connection is particularly interesting following Kanzler’s arrival from Chicago, where he previously served as the Cubs’ director of player development.

With Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh already providing recognizable stars in Seattle’s lineup, adding another established offensive contributor could help the Mariners rebound from their disappointing season.

Whether the organization is prepared to spend more than $100 million to make that happen remains to be seen.