Mariners To Interview 2 New Manager Candidates

The Seattle Mariners are looking for a new manager to replace the dismissed Dan Wilson.

With that in mind, they’ve got at least two new candidates.

MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported the news Monday night of the new interviews on their way for Seattle.

Mariners’ 2 New Manager Candidates

Kramer reports that the Mariners are going to meet at least two candidates for interviews in Seattle this week:

Joe Espada, former manager of the Houston Astros

Jason Kanzler, Cubs director of player development

Kramer writes: “The in-person interviews for Espada and Kanzler will feature a carwash of meetings, spanning ownership, the front office and members of the coaching staff that were retained for 2027, among others. Some within the organization that will be included in this week’s process explicitly flew into town to take part, in addition to Espada and Kanzler.”

Espada was the Astros’ manager for the past three seasons and didn’t have his contract renewed after the season. He had been their bench coach before that.

Kanzler was a former player who has worked for both the Astros and the Cubs in their minor league development systems. He was also a hitting coach for the Astros on the same staff as Espada under Dusty Baker when they won the 2022 World Series.