Seattle Mariners Predicted to Sign Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder

As the MLB offseason looms, the Seattle Mariners received a prediction where they sign current Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins in free agency. When Mullins was with the Baltimore Orioles, he previously performed as a top of the lineup bat. Known for his speed and defense, Mullins has 169 stolen bases and 12 defensive runs saved in his career. The Mariners defense was one of the worst in the MLB last season, so a quality defensive outfielder and bat to come off the bench is a solid idea. Mullins can play in center field and the other corner outfield positions when needed especially late in games. He also has decent power with 118 home runs in his career as well.

This season, Mullins bats .205/.284/.344 with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases, making him an unreliable offensive option overall. However, at least the upside is greater than what the Seattle Mariners have with Victor Robles. Robles in comparison batted .256/.315/.308 with 10 stolen bases and 0 home runs. The combination of power and speed makes him a much better depth piece to use late in games or when there are injuries.

Seattle Mariners Recommended To Sign Tampa Bay Rays Cedric Mullins

With the Tampa Bay Rays, Mullins mainly operates in a supplemental role where he does not need to play everyday. Instead, he waits until they need him as a defensive replacement, pinch-hitter, or pinch-runner. He played 137 games and had 502 plate appearances this season with the Rays, but that was before the emergence of Jonny DeLuca and Victor Mesa Jr. as everyday players this season. Both provide a more consistent offensive output.

If Mullins signed with the Seattle Mariners, he would probably play in a similar position. Yet, his presence would give the next manager of the Seattle Mariners a lot more confidence over Robles. Robles was once a beloved part of the Mariners roster, yet injuries plagued him after his shocking 2024 season. That year, he batted .307/.381/.433 with 34 stolen bases. Since then, his batting line plummeted and he’s only accumulated 16 stolen bases in two years.

The Mariners Must Improve Their Bench For The 2027 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners struggled with their bench during the 2026 season. The replacement players from Triple-A rarely provided much production. Names like Brock Rodden, Weston Wilson, Patrick Wisdom, Connor Joe, Miles Mastrobouni, and Leo Rivas failed to contribute meaningful at-bats. Not to mention, the combination of Rob Refsnyder and Taylor Ward in right field put together -1.8 fWAR in total. All of those names together represent -4.0 fWAR for the season. Mullins alone had an fWAR of 1.1 even with a porous batting line. While maybe not a massive improvement from Robles, the added power and consistency would be a valuable asset for the Seattle Mariners.