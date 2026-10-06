St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker News Amid MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals are unfortunately not in the MLB playoffs, but there is still exciting news involving the club.
During the postseason, the Cardinals made an announcement involving star outfielder Jordan Walker.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Exciting Jordan Walker News
The Cardinals announced that star outfielder Jordan Walker has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award.
Jordan Walker is a 2026 Hank Aaron Award finalist!
Give him your vote ➡️ MLB.com/Aaron
From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.
Here are the other NL nominees:
- Washington Nationals INF CJ Abrams
- Milwaukee Brewers 1B Jake Bauers
- Chicago Cubs CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- Cincinnati Reds SS Elly De La Cruz
- Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani
- Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber
- Cincinnati Reds 1B Sal Stewart
- San Diego Padres RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
- Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson
Here are the AL nominees:
- Baltimore Orioles 1B Pete Alonso
- Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez
- Seattle Mariners LF Randy Arozarena
- Tampa Bay Rays 3B Junior Caminero
- Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras
- Tampa Bay Rays 1B Yandy Díaz
- Detroit Tigers LF Riley Greene
- New York Yankees DH/1B Ben Rice
- Chicago White Sox 3B Miguel Vargas
- Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr.
Looking at Jordan Walker
After a few years of struggles, Walker, 24, broke out in 2026.
This year, Walker posted 3.3 bWAR and a .269/.327/.466 slash line with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 22 stolen baseas.
Walker made his first career All-Star Team this year.
The outfielder made headlines this summer by winning the Home Run Derby.
The Cardinals selected Walker with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Since making his MLB debut in 2023, Walker has posted a .724 OPS with 56 home runs, 214 RBI and 40 stolen bases.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker News Amid MLB Playoffs