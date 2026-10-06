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St. Louis Cardinals Make Jordan Walker Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

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St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 10-9 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are unfortunately not in the MLB playoffs, but there is still exciting news involving the club.

During the postseason, the Cardinals made an announcement involving star outfielder Jordan Walker.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Exciting Jordan Walker News

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 25: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 25, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Cardinals announced that star outfielder Jordan Walker has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award.

The Cardinals wrote on X:

Jordan Walker is a 2026 Hank Aaron Award finalist!

Give him your vote ➡️ MLB.com/Aaron

From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.

Here are the other NL nominees:

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Here are the AL nominees:

Looking at Jordan Walker

Colorado Rockies v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 9: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

After a few years of struggles, Walker, 24, broke out in 2026.

This year, Walker posted 3.3 bWAR and a .269/.327/.466 slash line with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 22 stolen baseas.

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Leo Bernal #13 after Bernal hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Walker made his first career All-Star Team this year.

The outfielder made headlines this summer by winning the Home Run Derby.

Chicago White Sox v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 13: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals fields the ball against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 13, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals selected Walker with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Since making his MLB debut in 2023, Walker has posted a .724 OPS with 56 home runs, 214 RBI and 40 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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St. Louis Cardinals Make Jordan Walker Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

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