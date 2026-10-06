St. Louis Cardinals Make Jordan Walker Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals are unfortunately not in the MLB playoffs, but there is still exciting news involving the club.

During the postseason, the Cardinals made an announcement involving star outfielder Jordan Walker.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Exciting Jordan Walker News

The Cardinals announced that star outfielder Jordan Walker has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award.

The Cardinals wrote on X:

Jordan Walker is a 2026 Hank Aaron Award finalist!

Give him your vote ➡️ https://MLB.com/Aaron

From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.

Here are the other NL nominees:

Here are the AL nominees:

Looking at Jordan Walker

After a few years of struggles, Walker, 24, broke out in 2026.

This year, Walker posted 3.3 bWAR and a .269/.327/.466 slash line with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 22 stolen baseas.

Walker made his first career All-Star Team this year.

The outfielder made headlines this summer by winning the Home Run Derby.

The Cardinals selected Walker with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Since making his MLB debut in 2023, Walker has posted a .724 OPS with 56 home runs, 214 RBI and 40 stolen bases.