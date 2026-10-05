Ex-St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals had their season come to an end.

They played their final game of the 2026 regular season against the Milwaukee Brewers (and lost by a score of 6-4).

The Cardinals missed the MLB playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Ex-St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

With the Cardinals out of the mix, it’s worth noting that one of their former star players is currently in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Paul Goldschmidt is currently in the ALDS with the New York Yankees (against the Tampa Bay Rays).

The 39-year-old finished the regular season batting .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Goldschmidt will also become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Despite his age, Goldschmidt is still a very valuable player (and would likely have a lot of teams with interest).

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Time With The Cardinals

Goldschmidt spent six seasons with the Cardinals.

Despite joining the franchise at 31, he had an excellent run.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award (and made the All-Star Game).

He batted .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs.

Goldschmidt left the Cardinals to sign with the Yankees (as a free agent) before the 2025 season.

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Entire Career

Before the Yankees and Cardinals, Goldschmidt had spent the first eight years of his career on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The seven-time MLB All-Star will have a chance to make the Hall of Fame.