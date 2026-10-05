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Ex-St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 28: Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on April 28, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals had their season come to an end.

They played their final game of the 2026 regular season against the Milwaukee Brewers (and lost by a score of 6-4).

The Cardinals missed the MLB playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Ex-St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the Cardinals out of the mix, it’s worth noting that one of their former star players is currently in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Paul Goldschmidt is currently in the ALDS with the New York Yankees (against the Tampa Bay Rays).

The 39-year-old finished the regular season batting .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt will also become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Despite his age, Goldschmidt is still a very valuable player (and would likely have a lot of teams with interest).

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Time With The Cardinals

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 16, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri.

Goldschmidt spent six seasons with the Cardinals.

Despite joining the franchise at 31, he had an excellent run.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award (and made the All-Star Game).

He batted .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the American League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Goldschmidt left the Cardinals to sign with the Yankees (as a free agent) before the 2025 season.

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Entire Career

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his eighth inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Before the Yankees and Cardinals, Goldschmidt had spent the first eight years of his career on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The seven-time MLB All-Star will have a chance to make the Hall of Fame.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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