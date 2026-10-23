Chandler Simpson’s Family: Meet the Parents Who Raised MLB’s Speedster

The Tampa Bay Rays are approaching Game 1 of the World Series, scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of the clash, let’s pull back the curtains on 25-year-old outfielder Chandler Simpson.

Here are five fast facts about the family who stands behind him.

1. His Parents Are Ralph and Edye Simpson

Chandler’s parents — Ralph and Edye Simpson — are both educators.

Ralph is the superintendent of a school district, while his mother was the principal of Pius X, where Chandler went to school. At the time of his schooling, she was the assistant principal.

2. Discipline and Academics Were A Major Role Growing Up

As one can assume, academics were an important part of his upbringing.

According to his MLB profile, he maintained an impressive 3.7 GPA while in high school and college.

He humorously noted that his mother “got him out of detentions on a few occasions.”

3. Ralph and Chandler Share the Same Fraternity Membership

Chandler and his father are both members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Per his profile, he “threw up the hooks” toward the dugout after smacking his first MLB hit to represent the fraternity.

Not only are Ralph and Chandler members, but several of his uncles and cousins are, too.

4. He Has a Younger Sister

Chandler’s younger sister is named Skyla.

She is his only sibling.

She has kept a very private life.

5. His Mom Attended His MLB Debut

On April 19, 2025, Simpson made his debut with the Rays while facing the New York Yankees.

He was the leadoff hitter and played center field, logging an RBI double.

Continuing to support her rising son, Edye was in attendance.

Where Do the Rays Stand Heading Into Game 1?

When Tampa Bay wrapped up its regular season, it was riding a 98-64 overall record, leading the American League East.

The Rays managed to push their way through the ALDS and the ALCS, and they are now preparing to enter the Fall Classic tonight for Game 1.

As noted by ESPN, “The Rays led the majors in contact rate and posted the lowest strikeout rate during the regular season. They bunt more than everyone else and they swipe bags whenever possible. That fusion produces relentless pressure on their opposition. They force teams to play clean baseball, a test that the Yankees in the ALDS and the Guardians in the ALCS failed at crucial points in their respective series.”

Milwaukee may be favored to win, but that doesn’t mean the Rays are a lost cause — they are anything but.