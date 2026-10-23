Milka Medrano, Jonathan Aranda’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonathan Aranda has become a pivotal player for the Tampa Bay Rays.

By the end of the regular season, he had the second-most homers (22) in the franchise, behind Junior Caminero (42).

Before he enters the 2026 World Series, let’s learn five fast facts about his wife, who has watched him grow in his career.

1. They Got Married in 2025

On Oct. 24, 2025, the pair got married.

This means their first anniversary will take place during the World Series this year — a rare way to celebrate.

2. She Threw a Ceremonial First Pitch

On May 16, 2026, Milka threw the first pitch for Tampa Bay’s clash against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field.

Unfortunately, the Rays ended up facing a 10-5 loss to the Marlins that day, but they did end up winning the three-game series.

3. They Have a Daughter

Jonathan and Milka have a 2-year-old daughter named Regina.

Following her birth, he discussed how being a father has changed him.

“It’s definitely changed a little bit,” he said, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. “Now it’s a little easier because now I’m doing everything for her and our family.”

During that conversation, he also joked about having newfound “dad strength.”

4. Milka Is From Mexico

Not only is Jonathan from Mexico, but so is his wife.

Jonathan became the first Mexican-born first baseman, and they now proudly instill their culture in their daughter.

5. She Was With Jonathan Long Before He Exploded in the Big Leagues

Their early relationship was kept fairly quiet, but she has had the opportunity to watch him grow into the elite hitter he is today.

During the regular season, he slashed .274/.358/.434with a .792 OPS and a career-high 22 homers through 155 games.

Their marriage remains relatively private.

Where Do the Rays Stand Ahead of Game 1?

Tampa Bay enters the World Series as an underdog.

The Brewers appear to hold a slight edge over the Rays, but this isn’t shocking considering they led the majors 103-59 overall during the regular season.

Tampa Bay dominated during the ALDS and the ALCS, leading up to the moment they’ve been waiting for — a run in the Fall Classic.

There’s always a chance they could upset Milwaukee, but doing so will be on easy feat.