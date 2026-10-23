Junior Caminero’s Salary Is Much Less Money Than You Think

The Tampa Bay Rays have one of the brightest starts in Major League Baseball in the form of Junior Caminero on their roster.

He’s undoubtedly one of the X-factors for this Rays team, and if Caminero does damage in the power department, Tampa Bay may have a slight edge in the 2026 World Series.

Caminero, still just 23, already has two seasons of 40+ home runs. However, one would think that Junior Caminero makes millions of dollars because he’s one of the best infielders in MLB, but that isn’t the case!

Let’s get into some of the details of Junior Caminero’s contract amid the Fall Classic showdown between the Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

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Taking a Quick Look at Junior Caminero’s Salary

Junior Caminero will no doubt be in line for a very lucrative contract in the near future, but considering he is still pre-arbitration eligible, Caminero is earning a base salary of 794K, per Spotrac.com.

Caminero is not eligible for arbitration until 2028, and the Rays are known as a team that doesn’t usually extend or sign players, so Caminero is sort of out of luck in the financial department right now.

After 2 40+ home run seasons, a handful of other MLB teams (big spenders) would be chomping at the bit to get Caminero signed. Caminero, who turns 24 next July, isn’t set for MLB free agency until 2031.

However, once he reaches arbitration, Caminero will certainly start to make upwards of $10 million per season.

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Junior Caminero’s MLB Career Thus Far

Junior Caminero made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, but he only logged seven games played that season.

Across parts of four seasons with the Rays, Caminero has played 366 total games (162 in 2026), and has clubbed 94 home runs, 63 doubles, and has a lifetime OPS+ (so far) of 132.

He’s one of MLB’s premier sluggers who will likely only to continue finding his power stroke. Caminero is also one of the game’s most electric players.

In 2026, he batted .276 with 42 home runs, 101 RBI, and posted a bWAR of 5.7.

Keep a close eye on all of Junior Caminero’s at-bats during this World Series, as they will likely become increasingly important as the series progresses.

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