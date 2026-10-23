The Tampa Bay Rays made it to the World Series without their pitching ace Shane McClanahan.

That’s an amazing sentence to consider when you realize just how good the Rays’ pitchers have been throughout the postseason. They’re a big reason that Tampa Bay is taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a battle of two teams seeking their first World Series title.

It could’ve been an even more imposing pitching staff if McClanahan was available, though.

The big lefty hasn’t been on the roster for any of the Rays’ three postseason series. He’ll surely be there watching and rooting on his teammates, but he won’t take the mound.

Why Isn’t Shane McClanahan Pitching in the World Series?

Shane McClanahan isn’t pitching in the World Series due to injury and caution.

The Rays officially announced that he’s been shut down for the season on Oct. 11.

He hasn’t actually pitched since Sept. 3, though.

McClanahan left his start on that early-September day with tightness in his left (throwing) forearm.

This is how MLB.com’s Adam Berry described the decision after McClanahan was shut down:

“Cash noted that McClanahan is not injured, and the 29-year-old is expected to be ready for next season. But given the forearm fatigue he felt, and the workload he handled after 2 1/2 seasons lost to significant arm injuries, the Rays felt it ‘just made the most sense’ to shut him down.”

Essentially, the Rays decided it was too risky to ramp McClanahan up for postseason baseball after very little time on MLB mounds in the past couple of seasons.

Shane McClanahan Injury History

McClanahan has already had Tommy John surgery twice.

His second came after he was injured in August 2023. He missed the entire 2024 season.

McClanahan started a comeback for the 2025 campaign but had a nerve injury in his left triceps that needed surgery.

Finally in 2026, McClanahan was back on the mound for the Rays. He started 24 times and threw 118 innings. He struck out 106 batters and had a 10-7 record with a 3.36 ERA.