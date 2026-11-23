The Texas Rangers already have a credible shortstop option if they trade Corey Seager. Ezequiel Duran, the AL utility Gold Glove winner, made 49 starts there in 2026. Moving him into the job would make it harder for manager Skip Schumaker to cover several other positions.

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Texas would explore Seager’s market at the GM Meetings. MLB.com’s Nov. 12 roundup noted that the New York Post’s Jon Heyman subsequently reported trade inquiries. Seager has full veto power through his 10-and-5 rights, so any deal would require his approval.

Ezequiel Duran Has Already Handled Shortstop for Texas

Duran converted 11 more outs than an average shortstop would have on comparable chances, according to the Rangers’ Gold Glove announcement. That was fourth in the AL at the position. Duran also started 41 games at third base and 25 at second, MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry reported. Giving him a permanent home at shortstop would shift those backup assignments to other players.

Josh Smith gives Texas an option at second. The Rangers’ July transaction release noted that he had made 28 starts there before his recall. That experience could cover one part of Duran’s old job.

At the plate, Duran’s .739 OPS was nearly identical to Seager’s .736. Baseball Savant shows that Duran hit 17 home runs in 597 plate appearances, while Seager hit 20 in 436. Over 600 plate appearances, those rates work out to about 17 homers for Duran and 28 for Seager. Seager also barreled 14.8 percent of his batted balls, compared with 6 percent for Duran. The Rangers could cover shortstop defensively and still have to find much of Seager’s power elsewhere.

Texas also has Sebastian Walcott in the system. The top prospect returned to Double-A after elbow surgery and spent time building back up defensively in the Arizona Fall League. Landry reported in November that he was getting outfield work, too. Duran’s experience gives Texas time to let Walcott develop and decide where he fits.

A Seager Trade Would Create a Second Job For the Front Office

Seager is due $32.5 million in 2027, and Chris Young told reporters he expects payroll to stay around $190 million. Seager’s salary represents about 17 percent of that figure. The amount Texas could redirect would depend on how much salary it retained and what contracts came back in a deal.

If Seager stays, Schumaker can use him at designated hitter on some days and trust Duran to handle shortstop. If Seager goes, the Rangers can keep Duran there and use their offseason resources to replace the offense and rebuild the depth behind him. Which route makes more sense depends on the return, the salary savings, and who can handle the other spots Duran vacates.

Duran gives Texas room to listen. A deal that clears salary and leaves holes across the lineup and bench would make it harder for the Rangers to contend in 2027.