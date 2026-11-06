Rangers Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs again this past season, marking the third straight year of that taking place.

This group wants to get back to the playoffs next year, but there are real holes across the roster to address. One of them comes from the offense, with Texas needing more stability in the lineup.

As the Rangers enter the offseason, this could be the largest winter in recent memory. Texas has to find a way to add more talent to the team; otherwise, it could be more of the same in 2027 from this group.

Rangers Linked to Two-Time All-Star

One name that could make a lot of sense for the Rangers to consider is veteran outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has spent the last few years with the New York Yankees. Chisholm will be entering free agency this offseason, but he isn’t expected to return to New York.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Rangers would sign Chisholm, making a splash move this offseason. Chisholm should have a strong market, with the Rangers being a team interested in his services.

“He’s also previously played both center field and third base. It will be interesting to see whether any suitors pitch him as a full-time player at either spot or a super utility guy who moves around the diamond. Whoever lands Chisholm is likely looking at the type of multi-year deal we’ve seen Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette sign in recent offseasons. Chisholm won’t get as much as any of them, but a three-year deal will give him security while also letting him opt out and return to the open market if he bounces back.

“The Rangers could install Chisholm as their everyday second baseman, with Ezequiel Duran able to play pretty much anywhere on the diamond,” Kelly wrote.

In this prediction from Kelly, Chisholm would land a three-year deal that is worth $70 million, with player opt-outs after the first two seasons. This could help both sides out, giving each some flexibility when it comes to the partnership.

While Chisholm did have an underwhelming season with the Yankees, he was still able to make an impact for the team. Overall, the veteran hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .711

Should Texas Make This Move?

Texas should absolutely be trying to go after Chisholm, giving the team a big spark for the upcoming season and going forward. If the Rangers are able to get into the bidding for Chisholm, they could be a strong landing spot for the veteran slugger.

Given the versatility of Chisholm in the field, Texas could easily take advantage of this, putting him in different spots throughout the year. The Rangers have to find a way to get back to the playoffs in 2027, and adding an All-Star like Chisholm could be one way to make it happen.

While Texas has been rumored to want to shed payroll, this team has a solid core in place still, and they should be going after a playoff spot. The Rangers could make some noise in the American League next season, but the front office will need to put together a strong offseason for that to become a reality.