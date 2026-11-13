Rangers Predicted to Land Three-Time All-Star in Massive Move

The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs again this past season, marking the third straight year without a trip to the dance.

Since the Rangers won the World Series in 2023, it has been tough sledding for this organization, with the team’s core group struggling. But the Rangers did fight up until the final day of the regular season, falling just short of a playoff spot.

So, as the offseason continues, this team has a lot of work to do. Texas has a good foundation, but the roster needs some tweaks around the star players.

Rangers Linked With Three-Time All-Star

With the Rangers’ desire to get back to the playoffs next year, this front office will be looking at bringing in talent. One name that could make a lot of sense is Gleyber Torres, who has been with the Detroit Tigers over the last few seasons.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that Torres would land with the Rangers this offseason. The contract projection came in at one year, worth $12 million, with a $15 million mutual option for 2028.

“A left oblique strain limited Torres to just 96 games this past season. This followed a core muscle injury he played through, which eventually required offseason surgery in the second half of the 2025 campaign, when he posted just a .659 OPS after making his third career All-Star Game appearance. Torres is still only entering his age-30 season, but he broke into the league as a 21-year-old. These injuries must be a concern for potential suitors.

Still, Torres probably doesn’t get enough credit for the player he is when healthy. No, he’s never developed into the superstar he appeared poised to be when he homered 62 times in his first two MLB seasons with the Yankees. But he posted a .754 OPS between 2022 and 2025. In an era when baseball lacks quality right-handed hitters, there’s still plenty of reason to be interested in Torres’ services,” Kelly wrote.

For the season with Detroit, Torres slashed 260/.364/.363 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 57 walks drawn, while posting an OPS of .727. Torres has been an All-Star three times over his career, and he could be just what the Rangers need for 2027.

Does This Move Make Sense for Rangers?

Texas has a nice core in place, but the team does need a little more around the edges of the roster to get back to the postseason. Bringing in someone like Torres could help, and if he can stay healthy, this could be a steal for the Rangers.

Torres does a lot of little things well, and he could bring more consistency to the Rangers’ offense moving forward. This was a real problem this past year for Texas, and Torres could be a way to mitigate the issues.

The hope would be that Torres would be able to bounce back from the injury-filled season, which is why Texas would give him a one-year deal with an option for 2028. But Torres could be one of the more underrated signings from the upcoming offseason, and the Rangers do need more players like this for the roster.