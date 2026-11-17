The Texas Rangers have a significant hole to fill in their outfield heading into 2027, and one proposed solution could bring a former Yankees slugger back to his home state.

Two-time Gold Glove winner Trent Grisham has emerged as a potential free-agent fit for Texas, which is searching for center-field help following Evan Carter’s offseason hip surgery.

Matt Postins of Rangers On SI recently identified Grisham among the available players who could address the team’s need, noting the possibility of a homecoming for the Fort Worth-area native.

Grisham, who spent the past three seasons with the Yankees, became a free agent after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

Although there is no confirmed interest from Texas, the combination of Grisham’s experience, defensive credentials, and local roots makes him an interesting candidate for the Rangers in center.

Rangers Floated as Potential Landing Spot for Trent Grisham

Texas’ need for another center fielder became more pressing after Carter underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in late October.

The 24-year-old is expected to miss the beginning of the 2027 season, leaving the Rangers without their preferred starting center fielder.

President of baseball operations Chris Young addressed the situation during November’s general managers’ meetings.

According to MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, Young identified center field as a primary offseason priority while explaining the organization’s desire to keep Wyatt Langford in left field.

Grisham could be a potential solution.

The 29-year-old has extensive experience playing center field and won consecutive Gold Glove Awards with the San Diego Padres in 2020 and 2021.

He also demonstrated considerable offensive upside during the 2025 season, hitting a career-high 34 home runs with 74 RBIs for the Yankees.

That offensive production took a major dip in 2026, however.

Grisham hit just .211 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs across 121 games, while separate right hamstring injuries interrupted his season.

His struggles could drive down his price, making him a more affordable option for a Rangers team looking for a stopgap while Carter recovers.

ESPN projected a one-year, $14 million contract for Grisham. Such a deal would provide Texas with another experienced outfielder without necessarily requiring a long-term commitment.

Trent Grisham Could Return Home to Texas in Free Agency

Beyond the on-field fit, Grisham has a personal connection to the Rangers’ home market.

The former Yankees outfielder was born in Burleson, Texas, and attended Richland High School in North Richland Hills before becoming a first-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2015 MLB Draft.

A move to Texas would give Grisham the opportunity to play professionally near the area where he grew up.

In a separate Rangers On SI analysis, Matthew Nethercott also suggested Grisham as a potential low-cost solution for the team’s outfield.

While these remain hypothetical scenarios, there are multiple sources that are speculating about a possible connection between the Rangers and Grisham.

Given the potential contract he could demand, and his ability to offer experience and depth, even when Carter eventually returns, there are reasons to like Grisham’s potential fit in Texas.

Add in the hometown connection, and there’s even an additional reason.

That being said, both Carter and Grisham bat left-handed, so there wouldn’t be a natural platoon situation between the two.

For now, the connection remains an analyst recommendation rather than evidence that Texas is pursuing the former Yankees outfielder.

But with the Rangers searching for center-field help and Grisham looking for his next opportunity, a homecoming could represent an interesting solution for both sides.