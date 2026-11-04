Rangers Great Mark Teixeira Learns Congress Election Results in Texas

Mark Teixeira already made a strong mark in Texas early in his baseball career as an All-Star for the Rangers.

Now he’s hoping to make another mark in the Lone Star State — Teixeira ran for a United States House of Representatives seat in the 2026 election, with votes being cast on Tuesday.

Teixeira had a lot of backing, and he clearly has some additional name value for his days with the Rangers, Angels, Braves and Yankees — for whom he won a World Series title.

None of that guaranteed success, though, and so Teixeira spent Tuesday waiting to hear whether he had earned himself a spot.

Did Mark Teixeira Win?

Yes, Teixeira won election to the U.S. House of Representatives when voting had concluded on Tuesday’s Election Day.

Teixeira, running as a Republican, will represent the Texas 21st Congressional District.

He was running against Democrat Kristin Hook, who was a former federal scientist who worked for the National Institutes of Health.

The seat had been previously held by another Republican, Chip Roy, who didn’t seek a return to office.

“Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21,” Teixeira posted in a statement on X. “I’m excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America.”

Mark Teixeira MLB Career

Mark Teixeira first came into professional baseball as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

He grew up in the state of Maryland, then was a collegiate star at Georgia Tech before the Rangers drafted him.

Teixeira made three All-Star teams, won the Gold Glove five times, and won a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009.

He hit 409 home runs and tallied 1,862 hits.

Teixeira spent his first four-and-a-half seasons with the Rangers. His best was 2005, when he hit .301 with 41 doubles, 43 home runs and 144 RBI. The homer and RBI totals both remained the best of his career throughout his 14 years in the big leagues.

The Wins Above Replacement stat actually says that Teixeira accumulated more WAR (21.5) in five seasons in Texas than in eight seasons with the Yankees (19.2).