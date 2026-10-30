Blue Jays Linked to Trade for Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Following a disappointing 2026 campaign, the Blue Jays are hoping for a return to the postseason. That means making some moves this offseason, including on the trade market.

Toronto hasn’t been shy about acquiring big names in the past. The franchise signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract last winter.

This offseason, the Blue Jays are being mentioned as a potential landing spot for one of baseball’s most accomplished starting pitchers.

Blue Jays Named Trade Fit for Jacob deGrom

Even at the age of 38, Jacob deGrom remains one of baseball’s best starters. However, he wasn’t at his best last season with the Rangers. Over 162.2 innings pitched (31 starts), Texas’ ace notched a 4.20 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 201 strikeouts.

deGrom has a track record of success that is almost unmatched among active starting pitchers. The right-hander owns a career 2.73 ERA over 1,702.1 innings pitched between the Rangers and Mets. He won two National League Cy Young awards while with New York.

With that being said, deGrom also owns one of the sport’s biggest contracts. Back in December 2022, he signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers. At the time, it was one of the richest pitcher contracts in MLB history.

deGrom is set to make $37 million in 2027, the final year of his contract. For a Texas club that has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, it might be time to clear some salary.

According to CBS Sports, the Blue Jays make sense as a trade partner for the veteran. Toronto was named a potential fit for deGrom alongside the Braves and Dodgers.

Having just reached the World Series in 2025, the Blue Jays should be looking to add. The lineup remains a bigger concern, but pitching depth is needed north of the border. Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage form a deadly trio of arms. However, the back end of the rotation is thin at the moment. From a roster-building perspective, Toronto could easily slot deGrom into its starting five next season.

Will the Rangers Trade deGrom This Offseason?

It’s not as if Texas hasn’t considered trading away deGrom in the past. The Braves checked in during the 2026 MLB trade deadline, reportedly offering starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Ultimately, deGrom declined to waive his no-trade clause.

Could the five-time All-Star be swayed into leaving Arlington this winter? While unlikely, it’s not something that can be ruled out. The Blue Jays might offer a better opportunity than Texas to compete for a championship. Toronto has also had success with veteran starters, including Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt.

Still, trading for this high-priced arm remains unlikely at best. It would take plenty of convincing from whichever team attempts to bring aboard the potential Hall of Famer. That’s without mentioning the significant financial burden that comes with deGrom’s contract. Big market clubs might view signing a free agent pitcher as a better use of resources.

For the Blue Jays, this is the kind of all-in move that could reap major rewards. Regardless, Toronto’s front office should have multiple options when it comes to upgrading its rotation. Right now, deGrom remains a key piece for next season’s Rangers.