The Texas Rangers could soon be facing a key roster decision.

An MLB deadline arriving on Friday will force them to make a choice on one of the players on their roster with the most raw power: Jake Burger.

Burger hits home runs, but the Rangers will have to answer the question of whether he does enough beyond that to justify a decent payday in 2027.

The Rangers are a team in a bit of limbo, with the added complication of this being the offseason in which they potentially trade Corey Seager.

But the timeline of things dictates that the Rangers make a call on Burger before they decide what they’re going to do with Seager.

Rangers Face Jake Burger Decision

The key deadline approaching is the MLB non-tender deadline. Players who are arbitration-eligible either have to be offered a contract by this Friday, Nov. 20, or they become a free agent.

To be clear a deal doesn’t have to be reached, but the process begins with the tendering of a contract.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa spells it out like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

Burger fits the bill of a guy who could see his roster spot in jeopardy.

“Right-handed power is in short supply throughout baseball and Burger, 31 in April, has hit at least 28 home runs in three of the last four years,” Axisa writes. “He is a one-tool player, though. The home runs come with low batting averages, low on-base percentages, higher-than-average strikeout rates, and little to no defensive or baserunning value. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said his team lacked “grit and toughness,” whatever that means, and indicated he wants more hitters who grind out at-bats. That’s not Burger, who can hit the ball a mile but is not known for making life tough on pitchers. The $6.9 million projection could be deemed too pricey for a player with such a limited skill set.”

Another team would definitely take a chance on Burger’s power, but if he hits free agency, he’d likely sign somewhere for less than the $6.9 million the Rangers are projected to pay Burger in arbitration.

Corey Seager Factor

Corey Seager continues to be named a trade candidate this offseason for the Rangers, which complicates things.

But the reality is that if they’re going to trade Seager, that likely starts them down the path toward a rebuild, one that could point toward further trades of veterans.

And if the Rangers are rebuilding, keeping Burger around for $6.9 million in 2027 doesn’t do them a whole lot of good.