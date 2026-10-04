Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Pirates 35-HR Star in Intriguing Move

It is no secret that the 2026 season was very disappointing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After entering the season with high expectations, the Blue Jays finished the campaign with a 79-83 record and last in the American League East. They missed the playoffs because of their struggles.

Now, the Blue Jays are entering a very important offseason. The Blue Jays desperately need to add more talent to their roster during the winter. Due to this, they are already being connected to one of baseball’s top pending unrestricted free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Pirates Star Slugger Brandon Lowe

In a recent article for Sportsnet, Nick Ashbourne urged the Blue Jays to sign Pittsburgh Pirates star infielder Brandon Lowe in free agency this offseason.

“Lowe may be 32, but he just posted a career-high 4.9 fWAR, and he’s hit 30-plus home runs in consecutive seasons,” Ashbourne wrote. “After a season when the Blue Jays were so bereft of power, he will be an appealing option, but he’s struggled with injuries at times, and his defensive numbers have fluctuated wildly in recent seasons. Lowe is a safe bet to help the middle of a lineup in 2027, but his longevity as an all-around contributor could be questioned.”

With the Blue Jays needing more power, it would make a lot of sense if they targeted Lowe in free agency. He would provide their lineup with much more pop if brought in, which would benefit Toronto nicely.

Lowe is one of this year’s top infielder pending unrestricted free agents. Due to this, it would not be shocking if the Blue Jays looked to sign him. The fit looks very strong on paper, and he would instantly be one of their top power hitters if signed.

Looking at Lowe

Lowe just had a fantastic season with the Pirates in 2026. In 150 games for Pittsburgh, he posted 35 home runs, 96 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This was after he had 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 134 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for a team that needs offense like the Blue Jays if signed.

Ultimately, with the Blue Jays needing another star power hitter, it would be excellent if they added Lowe this offseason. It will be interesting to see if they can end up being the lucky team that lands him. They will have a lot of competition if they pursue him, though, as he is one of the top players who can hit the free agent market this winter.