Blue Jays Receive Intriguing Trade Idea for Angels’ Zach Neto

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to improve their team after missing the playoffs this past 2026 MLB season. Moreover, the Blue Jays will be attempting to make moves that get them not just back to the playoffs, but to the World Series after falling short of winning a championship in 2025.

So, what potential moves could Toronto make this offseason to improve the team? There’s the free agent market, but the Blue Jays could also go the trade route, and the team’s former outfielder Kevin Pillar floated a trade idea that would boost the infield and offense.

On the Nov. 13 edition of “Blue Bird Territory,” Pillar floated Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as a potential name that would make sense for the Blue Jays and also shared what Toronto could offer.

“Wishful thinking [and] let me just dream a little bit,” Pillar said. “This is in no way saying I don’t like the guy or value the guy, but his name came up. Brandon Valenzuela for Zach Neto. I think the Angels are a little bit further away. You have team control over a guy for the next five years. You have your backstop in place.

“Obviously, they went through Logan O’Hoppe. That didn’t work. They traded him. They have [Tyler] Heineman over there as a backup, but Valenzuela did enough this year to show a lot of teams he could probably handle a full-time job.”

Why Angels Could Decide to Zach Neto This Offseason

Moreover, Pillar noted that Neto, who will turn 26 in January, will start becoming more expensive for the Angels, and while they have new ownership that’s yet to take over, the team isn’t nearly ready to compete. As a result, could Los Angeles be open to a trade?

“Zach Neto is going into his first year of arbitration, so he’s got less team control,” Piller added. “He’s getting a little bit more expensive. The Angels are not really turning the corner yet. Yes, new ownership has come in, but they haven’t fully taken over right now. I could see that being a move where it works for both sides.”

Neto had a batting average of .239 with 148 hits, 27 homers, 77 RBIs, and 102 runs scored in 157 games, per StatMuse. As for Valenzuela, the Blue Jays catcher had a .222 batting average with 53 hits, 9 homers, 23 RBIs, and 29 runs scored in 91 games, per StatMuse.

If Toronto were to make a serious move for Neto, it might take more than just Valenzuela to get a deal done. Nonetheless, both front offices have a working relationship after the José Soriano trade this past summer.

Ricky Romero on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Amid Blue Jays Rumor

Meanwhile, former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero shared his thoughts on whether Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be a fit in Toronto.

“When push comes to shove, and you look at the numbers, they’re pretty good numbers,” Romero said. “He is pretty good at what he does. Sometimes those big personality guys, though, you kind of have to let them be.

“At the same time, I think everyone has to be pulling from the same rope if you’re going to join the squad that was in the World Series two seasons ago. I think there’s one common goal… And if the Blue Jays are showing interest, again, this is another guy who’s a quality bat. He can play defense.”