The Washington Nationals are in a fascinating place as a franchise. They’ve got some quality talent, and they’ve got more on the way, but they have yet to make it all work on the field in this era of players.

They’re also in a difficult NL East Division, which doesn’t help matters. You can’t just sneak into the playoffs while competing in that division — just ask the Mets.

And so the Nats this offseason have to decide exactly who they are and who they want to be. It’s harder to put together a free agent plan when a team’s identity is still being formed.

But one name was floated on Friday in conjunction with the Nationals who would be quite fascinating: Jazz Chisholm Jr., the free agent second baseman from the New York Yankees (and formerly the Miami Marlins).

Jazz Chisholm to Nationals?

Chisholm is a polarizing free agent, with his power and speed drawing intrigue but his inconsistency making it tougher for teams to pin down how much they should pay him.

That would provide the Nats a chance to swoop in.

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough suggested in a new article Friday that the Nationals should sign Chisholm.

“Even in an underwhelming platform season, Chisholm hit 19 homers and stole 41 bases,” McCullough writes. “Yes, he fell short of his prediction of a 50-50 campaign. But Chisholm does not lack confidence and could be willing to bet on himself in a short-term deal. The Nationals moved CJ Abrams from shortstop to second base in August, but the team has not closed the door on Abrams returning to short. That would create an opening for Chisholm, who made his second All-Star team as a member of the Yankees in 2025.”

Chisholm would certainly provide another presence in a lineup led by James Wood.

One Problem

That suggestion above that Abrams would be back at shortstop is a risky one. He’s not a good defensive player at this point.

An alternative would be to move Abrams to the outfield, and maybe that could happen if Chisholm signs.

That’s just a small bump in the road, though, toward the plan of signing Chisholm. If the Nationals could really land a player with his talent, that could be a big step in the right direction.