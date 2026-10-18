NASCAR Faces Unexpected Shakeup Ahead of 2027 Cup Series Season

NASCAR teams spend months preparing for a new season, from finalizing driver lineups to finding ways to squeeze more speed out of their cars. But heading into 2027, the Cup Series has an unexpected change to address, and it involves a company that has been part of the Next Gen car since Day 1.

Hyperco, NASCAR’s exclusive Next Gen suspension spring supplier since 2022, is shutting down operations by the end of 2026.

The company announced the decision Oct. 12, bringing an approaching end to a relationship that began when NASCAR introduced its current Cup Series car.

It’s a significant development for a sport built around tightly controlled components. And while the closure doesn’t mean Cup teams are suddenly running out of parts, it does raise an important question about what comes next.

Who will supply the springs for NASCAR’s premier series in 2027?

NASCAR’s Next Gen Car Is Losing a Key Manufacturer

When NASCAR rolled out the Next Gen car in 2022, the changes went well beyond its appearance.

The new design introduced independent rear suspension and a coil-over spring and damper setup, a substantial departure from the previous generation of Cup cars. Hyperco was selected as the exclusive spring supplier for the program, giving the company a role in one of NASCAR’s biggest technical transitions in years.

That relationship is now coming to an end.

Hyperco’s springs help manage suspension movement and how a car responds to the track. They might not attract the attention that engines, tires or aerodynamic changes do, but they’re an important part of getting a race car to handle properly.

And in NASCAR, where the schedule includes everything from Bristol’s high banks to the road course at Watkins Glen, teams need components they can depend on across vastly different conditions.

The closure also comes at an interesting point in Hyperco’s history. The company had invested in expanded manufacturing operations in Indiana less than two years earlier, making the decision to wind down production a notable reversal.

According to authorized distributor Springrates, Hyperco has stopped accepting orders that require new manufacturing. Existing inventory remains available for purchase, but once that stock is gone, it won’t be replenished.

What Hyperco’s Shutdown Means for the 2027 NASCAR Season

For NASCAR, the bigger issue isn’t necessarily what happens tomorrow. It’s what happens when teams begin preparing their cars for next season.

The Next Gen program was designed around standardized parts, and Hyperco’s role as the exclusive spring supplier means this isn’t a change individual Cup organizations can simply handle on their own.

NASCAR will need a plan for sourcing springs in 2027, whether that involves selecting another manufacturer or making other arrangements within its existing technical framework.

As of now, NASCAR has not publicly identified a replacement for Hyperco.

There has also been no announcement of changes to the Next Gen car’s spring specifications or any indication that the closure will interrupt the current Cup Series season.

Those distinctions matter. This is a significant supplier change, not evidence of an immediate competitive or safety problem.

Still, the timing creates an additional offseason consideration for a series already accustomed to managing detailed technical rules and tightly regulated equipment.

For five seasons, Hyperco has been part of the foundation of NASCAR’s Next Gen program. When the Cup Series returns in 2027, that arrangement will have to look different.

The question now is how NASCAR handles the transition, and how soon teams learn what comes next.