Historic Kalamazoo Speedway has a new owner, but NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar is still set to play a major role at the Michigan track.

The 23-year-old Portage native considered buying the facility himself but ultimately stepped away from the deal. Businessman Don Perkins has now taken over the 3/8-mile oval, which has been part of Michigan racing for nearly 80 years, according to reporting by Taylor DesOrmeau of MLive.

Hocevar, who drives for Spire Motorsports, will remain closely involved with the track and is already working on ideas for new events and content.

The change in ownership comes with plans to improve the facility, while keeping its name, ticket prices and core schedule unchanged for the 2027 season. The track is expected to open its new season on April 16.

Carson Hocevar Joins Kalamazoo Speedway Under New Ownership

Don Perkins purchased Kalamazoo Speedway earlier this month, according to MLive reporter Taylor DesOrmeau. The sale was announced during the track’s 2026 Awards Banquet. Perkins, who founded electric utility contractor Midwest Powerline in Battle Creek, is a first-time track owner. His interest in racing came through his mother, who competed in quarter midgets.

“I’ve always had a little bit of racing in the background with my mom racing her whole life,” Perkins told MLive. He said he fell in love with the sport after attending Friday-night races while working in the area.

“When you walk in here on a race night, you can just feel it. There’s something about it. There’s something in the air. It’s like a big bowl and it holds all the energy in. It’s palpable. You can feel the excitement and the roar of the engine.”

NASCAR Driver Carson Hocevar Explains Why He Did Not Buy the Track

Carson Hocevar considered buying Kalamazoo Speedway but decided against it after spending heavily on other commitments. In a YouTube video that has surpassed 500,000 views, he explained that his financial adviser advised him not to make the purchase.

“I didn’t buy it. I would have loved to,” Hocevar said, according to MLive. “But I’ve spent a lot of money as of recently and my finance guy said ‘absolutely not.’ But it is going to be in good hands.”

Hocevar later revealed that he still found a way to become involved in the track’s future without taking on the cost of ownership.

“I didn’t think about seven videos in, I’d be given the opportunity to just be a part of it and save myself $2.9 million, basically.”

New general manager Kenny Head said Hocevar plans to use the facility about six times during the offseason for content and is also developing ideas for special events in 2027.

“His mind is different. It runs wild,” Head told MLive. “He’s got ideas a lot further than what he can see. You’ve almost got to put the brakes on him a little bit.”

Kalamazoo Speedway Plans Improvements Ahead of 2027 NASCAR Season

Hocevar’s connection to Kalamazoo Speedway dates back to his childhood. His parents built the adjacent Little Kalamazoo Speedway to give him a local place to practice quarter midget racing instead of traveling to Lansing several times a week.

“They built the track actually for Carson (when he was a kid),” Head said. “Amy is the head of it and she’s been running it since Day 1.”

The main Kalamazoo Speedway opened in 1950 after a farmer created the oval by driving his Mercury around a field to lay out the track. The 6,500-seat facility is known as the world’s fastest 3/8-mile oval and has hosted drivers such as Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Allison and Matt Kenseth. Its lap record stands at 9.465 seconds.

Perkins plans to make several improvements, including a new paved parking area for race trailers, accessibility upgrades, the return of the original logo and a new YouTube channel. The changes aim to address fan complaints about infield parking blocking views of the backstretch.

The track’s name, ticket prices and core race schedule will remain unchanged for 2027. Kalamazoo Speedway’s new season begins April 16, with Perkins and his family expected to remain actively involved in the facility’s future.