Kyle Larson has ruled out another attempt at “The Double,” ending his plans to race the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver cited weather, travel demands and the pressure of trying to compete in two major races within hours. Larson attempted the Memorial Day double in 2024 and 2025, but neither year went as planned.

Despite his decision, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has not ruled out returning to the Indianapolis 500 in the future.

During an appearance on SPEED with Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton, Larson explained why he no longer wants to repeat the challenge while racing full-time in NASCAR.

Kyle Larson Rules Out Another NASCAR Double

Larson made it clear that he has no interest in attempting the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double again. However, he would still consider racing at Indianapolis once his NASCAR career ends.

“I wouldn’t do it again. Not the double, not the double, but I would, I would like to do, I mean, I say I would like to do the 500 again, but I mean, I’m mid-thirties now, so I don’t think I would want to do it in my forties.”

Larson said the experience was difficult to manage because weather could disrupt the entire day. He also felt there was little he could change to prevent those problems.

“I don’t know if there’s really anything I could do differently, honestly. It’s just hard to– it’s just a lot to commit to, to just have a 30-minute rainstorm kind of screw it all up.”

Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 Attempts Went Wrong

Larson attempted the 1,100-mile challenge in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first driver to attempt the double since Kurt Busch in 2014.

In 2024, Larson finished 18th in the Indianapolis 500. Rain then prevented him from completing a lap in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Justin Allgaier started the No. 5 Chevrolet.

His second attempt in 2025 proved even more difficult. Larson crashed out of both races, failing to complete the double again as weather and travel complications affected the day.

Although Larson said driving the IndyCar was easier than expected, the weather and pressure surrounding the two races created additional stress.

“The racing part and the practicing and all that, it’s just a race car. It’s nothing crazy. You’re going fast, but it’s not like you’re having to learn this totally different race car. So all that was pretty natural and easy,” he explained.

Kyle Larson Leaves Door Open for Future Indy 500 Return

Larson said the biggest source of stress came from the weather forecast and the financial investment made by team owner Rick Hendrick.

“I never felt like pressure or stress at all until race day. And I never really feel stressed on race day, but when you look at the forecast, that’s on your mind.”

He also admitted that racing only in the Indianapolis 500 could have produced a better result because he would not have faced the same distractions.

“If I was just to do the Indy 500, I think the results would probably be better. Just from not as many distractions as far as weather and feeling like you’re letting your Cup team down,” he said.

Larson described both attempts as worthwhile experiences but said he wished they had gone more smoothly. He did not attempt the double in 2026 and appears focused on his NASCAR career.

While another Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double is off the table, Larson has left open the possibility of returning to Indianapolis for a solo race after his Cup career ends.