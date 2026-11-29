Tyler Reddick wasted little time making NASCAR history in 2026. He became the first driver in Cup Series history to win the opening three races of a season, collected five victories before the end of April and returned to Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway in October.

It was the winningest Cup Series season of Reddick’s career. It was also potentially a lucrative one for 23XI Racing co-owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Based on published race purses and estimated winner payout percentages, Reddick’s six victories could have generated between $6.1 million and $7.2 million in race winnings for 23XI Racing.

That figure does not include money earned from the other 30 points-paying races on the 2026 Cup Series schedule, nor does it account for potential performance bonuses.

Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 Victory Alone Was Worth an Estimated $1.6 Million

Of Reddick’s six victories in 2026, none carried a bigger potential payday than the Daytona 500.

The season-opening race featured a record $31,045,575 purse, up from $30,331,250 in 2025, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Although NASCAR does not publicly disclose exact individual race payouts, financial documents that surfaced during the sport’s antitrust litigation provided some insight into how Daytona 500 prize money is distributed.

Applying an estimated winner’s share of 5.16% to the 2026 purse puts the potential payout from Reddick’s Daytona 500 victory at approximately $1.6 million.

Perhaps the most remarkable part? Reddick led just one lap that afternoon.

He followed his Daytona triumph with victories at EchoPark Speedway and Circuit of the Americas, giving 23XI Racing three consecutive wins to open the season.

Breaking Down the Estimated Winnings From Reddick’s Six NASCAR Victories

Each of Reddick’s five subsequent victories carried a reported race purse of $11,233,037.

Using a historical industry estimate of 8% to 10% of the total purse for the winning entry at a standard Cup Series race, here’s what each of Reddick’s six victories could have been worth:

Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 15): $1.60 million

EchoPark Speedway (Feb. 22): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Circuit of the Americas (March 1): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Darlington Raceway (March 22): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Kansas Speedway (April 19): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 18): $898,643 to $1,123,304

The six races carried combined purses of $87,210,760, putting the estimated winnings for Reddick’s No. 45 team between $6.1 million and $7.2 million.

The actual distributions could differ, as NASCAR’s published purses incorporate multiple forms of compensation, including charter-related payments.

How Much Money Did Tyler Reddick Personally Earn in 2026?

How much of that money ultimately went to Reddick is another matter.

NASCAR distributes race winnings to teams rather than directly to drivers. A driver’s personal earnings depend on the terms of their contract, which can include a base salary, a share of race winnings and performance incentives.

Without access to Reddick’s contract with 23XI Racing, there is no way to establish his exact earnings from those six victories.

And those wins tell only part of the story of his 2026 campaign.

After going winless in 2025, Reddick finished the season with six victories, 15 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s en route to a fifth-place finish in the Cup Series championship standings.

For Jordan and Hamlin, their driver’s career-best season brought six trophies, a Daytona 500 victory and potentially millions of dollars in race winnings from those six afternoons alone.